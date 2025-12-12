10 Canned Green Beans, Ranked Worst To Best

If you checked your cupboard right now, we bet you'd find a lone can of green beans hiding in the wings, waiting to be called upon. Canned green beans are an underrated kitchen staple. And not only around the holidays when green bean casseroles are king, and when they get sauteed and dressed up in garlic. Green beans are a good-to-have item all year long; you have to know which cans to buy to get the most out of the stringy vegetable.

To help you avoid a game of green bean roulette, I recently tried 10 kinds of canned green beans so you don't have to. There are more options out there than one might think. From Del Monte to Libby's to store brands, plenty of players throw their beans in the ring and in multiple styles too, including French-style, Italian-style, whole green beans, and more. I picked up a hearty sampling and ranked them all based primarily on tenderness and texture, flavor, and ingredient add-ins.

So, the big question is: Which cans are worth stocking? We're popping the top on the green bean industry, and more specifically on 10 different cans, to find out.