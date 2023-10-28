What Are Romano Beans And How Are They Best Cooked?

Beans come in many shapes and sizes. From a savory, thick batch of black beans, to blistered, crunchy green beans, and nutty, sweet lima beans, it's safe to say the legume category serves up a whole lot of styles. Nearly four hundred varieties exist, so the possibilities of sampling are expansive.

If you're looking for a new variety to try out, Romano beans (Phaseolus vulgaris) are a great option. These Italian-born green beans are full of flavor with a deep, verdant color. Reminiscent of green beans but with a wider, flatter shape, they're filled with small, juicy beans. Their qualities are ideal for bright summer meals when they're in season. Best of all, they're easy to cook, melding well into a broad range of styles, from blanching to grilling, roasting, and more. So, although they may be less commonly found in grocery stores, they're worth seeking out. Let's dive into what Romano beans are all about.