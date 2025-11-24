10 Canned Pea Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

It's no secret that peas are controversial. People ban the pod-born pellets from their diets for multiple reasons. Whether it's their taste, texture, or maybe just that off-putting green coloring, some people simply refuse to accept the tiny green veggies. Personally, though, I think it's high time we give peas a fair chance.

Peas actually do have a lot going for them. They really do, I promise. They're rich in essential nutrients, support healthy digestion thanks to their natural fiber content, and are a great source of plant-based protein. Thanks to canned peas, you can also enjoy them all year-round–not just in their peak season during spring and summer. The challenge is simply to find the right canned pea brands. The wrong ones are sure to deepen the pea hatred even more.

From the outside, it's obviously tough to know which cans will actually taste good and fresh rather than mushy, bland, or even metallic. So, I recently dug into a plethora of options so that you don't have to. I picked up 10 different cans of peas, from name brands to generic store brands. Then, I tasted each and judged them on taste, texture, overall quality, and, of course, a few other key details like price point. Even if peas aren't usually your jam, keep an open mind, because some of the top picks are actually pretty tasty. Perhaps they could even help to sway some of the most ardent pea skeptics.