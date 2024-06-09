Dress Up Bland Canned Peas By Making Them The Star Of A Salad

Canned peas are rarely the star of the show when it comes to making vibrant, exciting salads. However, with a little ingenuity and a dash of creativity, you can dress up these bland bad boys, transforming them into the most delicious element of your next ensalada.

While canned peas have a softer texture and more subdued color than fresh and frozen varieties, they're an excellent pantry staple with many nutritional benefits. Plus, using peas from a tin eliminates all the prep work that comes with using fresh peas; say adios to shelling, blanching, and cooling these finicky fellas before you can toss them through your slaw or veggie medley. Better yet, there are heaps of ways to enhance the natural sweetness of canned peas, such as dressing them in a powerful vinaigrette, sauteing them first with onions, bacon and Parmesan, or charring them up on a dry pan to lend them a smoky note and appetizing texture.

Team your peas with an array of crunchy vegetables and you'll create the perfect, delectable combination that will leave you wondering why you ignored that can in the back of your kitchen cabinet for so long. But before you get started, bear in mind that some canned peas are packed in brine, sugar and preservatives to lend them extra flavor and palatability. Make sure to drain and rinse your peas to remove the excess salt from the surface before using them in your salad recipes.