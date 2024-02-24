Bacon And Onions Are The Only 2 Ingredients You Need To Transform Canned Peas

Canned peas never get any love. They are often overlooked when corn or potatoes are on the table. But there's no reason your canned peas need to take this neglect. Whether you love them or are on the fence about peas, you can transform this veggie with onion and bacon, and once you do, even pea-haters will want to eat them.

Bacon is smoky, savory, and a flavor powerhouse all on its own, but the fat that it leaves behind is equally decadent and plays a major role in amping up the flavor of your canned peas. After you fry up the bacon, remove it from the pan and cook your onions in the bacon grease. This will leave them soft, sweet, and full of that salty bacon flavor. Drain the onions of any excess grease, add your canned peas, and allow them to warm over low heat. Crumble or chop your bacon before you add it and let your taste buds be bedazzled.