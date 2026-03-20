Wait! Instead Of Tossing Lemon Peels In The Garbage, Use Them In Your Sink

If you are a fan of adding lemon twists to your French 75s or cooking with this citrusy ingredient, chances are you have a lot of lemon peels hanging around. Aside from culinary uses — like candying them or adding them to lemony treats — you can also use leftover lemon peels for many cleaning pursuits. This citrus is the secret ingredient for a cleaner kitchen, and one place that it comes in handy specifically is for cleaning your garbage disposal.

We spoke to expert and investigative chemist Alexis Rochester, founder of Chemistry Cachet, for tips on how to combat the smells that can waft from a garbage disposal. She has a technical explanation for why using leftover peels to clean the disposal works, saying, "Just like vinegar (acetic acid), the citric acid in lemon helps neutralize unpleasant odors. It also tackles greasy buildup that traps odor-causing bacteria, and it leaves your disposal smelling fresh." In theory, you can put chopped-up peels right down the disposal and process them as you would normal food items. "The lemon peel texture acts as a natural scrub for the disposal blades," she says.