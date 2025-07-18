The Popular Fix For Stinky Drains That Plumbers Say To Avoid

When you've taken out the trash, cleaned behind the fridge, and scrubbed the floors twice, but you're still catching a funky whiff when you walk into the kitchen, it's probably time to clean the garbage disposal. Beneath the shiny surface of the kitchen sink, that hidden mechanism puts up with a lot. After all, those bits of leftover spaghetti and food scraps that you couldn't scoop up with your fingers have to end up somewhere, and chances are that they're probably stuck somewhere between the blades and the pipes of the disposal. You might have seen self-proclaimed experts say that the best way to clean your garbage disposal and be rid of that nasty smell is to use lemon peels. But, according to many plumbers out there, this is a blatant myth.

While there are other genius ways to clean your kitchen with fresh lemon, sticking peels down your garbage disposal could be doing more harm than good. Sure, you'd smell the citrus for a little while, but the pleasantness doesn't last long and it doesn't actually do anything to solve the source of the smell. Too many lemon peels in the garbage disposal can also lead to clogs, cause excessive buildup along the walls of the pipe, or risk weakening the blades. Plus, if you're using the lemon peel method too often, you might be accidentally corroding the disposal due to the lemon's acidity.