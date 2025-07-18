The Popular Fix For Stinky Drains That Plumbers Say To Avoid
When you've taken out the trash, cleaned behind the fridge, and scrubbed the floors twice, but you're still catching a funky whiff when you walk into the kitchen, it's probably time to clean the garbage disposal. Beneath the shiny surface of the kitchen sink, that hidden mechanism puts up with a lot. After all, those bits of leftover spaghetti and food scraps that you couldn't scoop up with your fingers have to end up somewhere, and chances are that they're probably stuck somewhere between the blades and the pipes of the disposal. You might have seen self-proclaimed experts say that the best way to clean your garbage disposal and be rid of that nasty smell is to use lemon peels. But, according to many plumbers out there, this is a blatant myth.
While there are other genius ways to clean your kitchen with fresh lemon, sticking peels down your garbage disposal could be doing more harm than good. Sure, you'd smell the citrus for a little while, but the pleasantness doesn't last long and it doesn't actually do anything to solve the source of the smell. Too many lemon peels in the garbage disposal can also lead to clogs, cause excessive buildup along the walls of the pipe, or risk weakening the blades. Plus, if you're using the lemon peel method too often, you might be accidentally corroding the disposal due to the lemon's acidity.
Lemon peels are an unreliable fix for smelly garbage disposals
Lemons aren't the only ingredient you should keep out of the disposal as watermelon rinds, cucumber peels, and even corn husks should never be put down a garbage disposal to avoid jams. If you're intent on using lemon peels anyway, do your garbage disposal a favor and cut the pieces very small and add them slowly to minimize causing a clog. However, since throwing even the smallest lemon peels down the disposal is generally a no-no, we suggest that you try pouring lemon juice and ice down the disposal as it's running, if you're after that citrusy scent.
A more reliable method for cleaning your garbage disposal is to go with the old-fashioned route of baking soda and vinegar – though the manufacturer should be able to provide specific cleaning instructions, too. Start by turning off power to the garbage disposal. Then, shine a flashlight down the pipe and use a pair of narrow tongs to remove large pieces of debris, like those lemon peels. Sprinkle baking soda into the pipe and let it sit briefly to eliminate any icky smells, before pouring in twice the amount of vinegar. Once it bubbles up, grab an old toothbrush and scrub what you can reach around the sink and at the top of the disposal. Finally, turn on the disposal, letting cold water (and lemon juice!) run down the drain, and you'll have a fresh-smelling disposal without causing clogs.