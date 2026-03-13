10 Affordable Spring Break Destinations For Foodies In 2026

It's no secret that New Orleans is an excellent spring break destination, but there's more to the Big Easy than the French Quarter. In fact, NOLA was included in Time Out's list of the world's best cities for food in 2025. Considering the city's multicultural background, spanning Cajun, Creole, French, German, Latino, Irish, and African influences, it's not that surprising that it's in the culinary spotlight.

Classic New Orleans dishes like shrimp Creole, jambalaya, boiled crawfish, oysters, fried catfish, and po'boys are always a hit, but that's only scratching the surface of what's on offer. Where else are you going to have the chance to try alligator or turtle soup? The city also has a sizable Vietnamese population, and there's no shortage of dining options that reflect that cuisine. Sweet treats like beignets, Baked Alaska, sno-balls, and Bananas Foster seal the deal.

Sure, you can spend a lot of money in New Orleans if you aren't careful, but it's entirely possible to visit on a budget. Mardi Gras might be the best time to go if you're after full cultural immersion, but be aware that prices will be jacked up. Spring is typically a more reasonable time to visit, and accommodation fees can be lower if you book early enough, meaning you can stay central and move around on foot. You can skip the revered restaurants and stick to the local eateries for delicious meals without having to fork over all your cash.