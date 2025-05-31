15 Hidden Gem Restaurants In Myrtle Beach Worth Finding
Myrtle Beach exists in a kind of vacation purgatory between homey local spot and kitschy tourist paradise. Here, you can have it all: boardwalk carnival rides, mini golf, and cozy corner bars to slunk into when you're looking for a relaxing end to a day of tanning, boogie-boarding, and feasting. But — like every vacation town — when it comes to dining, there are unnameable tourist traps that reflect neon against the ocean's waves, beckoning to you until you think "maybe this one won't be that bad." I get it — they're tempting. But I'm here to show you a different side of Myrtle Beach — one that's less about flash and more about finesse.
I have family in Myrtle Beach, so I'm no stranger to its unpretentious, contemporary Americana charm and surprisingly eclectic dining scene. I incorporated insight from my travels to the Grand Strand as well as my foodie family's recommendations to unveil the sources for top-tier fine dining, the freshest seafood, and delectable quick eats in the Myrtle Beach area. These off-the-radar restaurants aren't as loud and quirky as the tourist spots, but trust me — that's a good thing. So, grab your swim trunks, flip-flops, and cowboy hats, and let's dive into some Myrtle Beach hidden gems with the best bites on the beach.
Drunken Jack's
Drunken Jack's in Murrells Inlet is a one-stop shop for everything the area has to offer: fresh seafood, spectacular ocean views, a cozy atmosphere, and legendary Southern hospitality. The rustic eatery resembles a large beach shack — the kind of place that seems to scream "no shirt, no shoes, no problem." Sit on the patio and relish the ocean breeze, and don't forget to walk out on the pier to watch the sunset after dinner.
The meals at Drunken Jack's are everything you'd expect from a traditional beachfront eatery, but with a little something extra that makes every dish taste like it came from grandma's cottage kitchen. Fried fish or shrimp baskets, sea scallops, and the special catch of the day steal the show. Yes, most fish dishes are fried, but not in a greasy, fast-food kind of way. For non-seafood fans, the steak dishes always hit the spot, and they come with delicious hushpuppies for a little touch of Southern flare. Drunken Jack's is open daily for lunch and dinner.
(843) 651-2044
4031 US-17 BUS, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
Gulfstream Cafe
If you're looking for a dinner spot with picturesque ocean views that isn't stuffy but isn't ultra-casual, look no further than Gulfstream Cafe. The interior of the restaurant and the surrounding beach are equally jaw-droppingly gorgeous. The building sits above a section of vast, marshy coastline while the dining room's exposed wood beams and floor-to-ceiling, west-facing windows let you experience an epic ocean sunset in a warm environment.
Start with South Carolina's famous she-crab soup before you dive into a seafood feast. At Gulfstream, the focus is on Italian fish dishes. You can't go wrong with the cioppino — made with fresh fish, mussels, shrimp, and sourdough on the side — or a classic shrimp pasta with garlicky white wine sauce. My go-to is the lowcountry boil — another South Carolina staple with andouille sausage, potatoes, corn, and shrimp. Parking is limited here, and it can be tough to get a reservation, especially on weekends, so make sure to plan accordingly. Gulfstream Cafe is open Monday through Saturday for dinner and Sundays for brunch, lunch, and dinner.
(843) 651-8808
1536 S Waccamaw Dr, Garden City, SC 29576
Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen and Bar
Despite its status as a national chain (albeit a small one), North Carolina-born Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen and Bar feels just like a mom-and-pop eatery with its sustainably sourced ingredients and fresh takes on Southern comfort food. When you've been in Myrtle Beach for a while and are starting to get tired of the repetitive seafood restaurants, Tupelo Honey's cozy but elevated atmosphere will feel like a breath of fresh air.
Don't expect to walk into a kitchen of purely grits, collards, and cornbread at Tupelo Honey (although there's plenty of that, too). Meals here are creative, like mac-and-cheese waffles with crispy, juicy hot chicken — easily the most noteworthy item on the menu, combining modern Southern favorites to create the ultimate comfort food dish. This spot is all about brunch, so come early with an appetite primed for classics like fried green tomatoes, shrimp and grits, and sweet potato pancakes. Tupelo Honey in Myrtle Beach is open daily for brunch, lunch, and dinner, opening early for breakfast on the weekends.
(843) 315-3780
3042 Howard Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Sarah J's
Sarah J's is one of those seafood spots that is rarely on a tourist's radar, even though it has everything a Myrtle Beach visitor could ever want for a laid-back night out. This eatery was founded by a fishing family (who better to run a seafood joint?), and you can even see their story immortalized on the restaurant's walls, including their prized 507-pound blue marlin catch. The maritime decor and oceanfront views give Sarah J's just the right amount of kitschy comfort that's absolutely necessary during a beach vacation.
Start your meal off with some old-fashioned seafood classics, like a shrimp cocktail and oysters Rockefeller. The crab cakes are a standout favorite here, made Maryland-style with jumbo lump crab meat and a light dusting of breadcrumbs. I, for one, am picky about my scallops, but these testy mollusks get my stamp of approval at Sarah J's with their tender meat and perfectly crispy exterior. Sarah J's is open Thursday through Sunday for lunch and dinner and dinner only Monday through Wednesday.
(843) 651-1657
314 Atlantic Ave, Garden City, SC 29576
Koi
Every beach vacation needs at least one sushi night, and Koi — in the heart of the city — is the spot for authentic Japanese cuisine in Myrtle Beach. The eatery combines fresh seafood from the Atlantic with modern Japanese dishes infused with tradition. The epic, maximalist dining area is grandiose and elegant but still retains some comforting, beachy charm, making it the ideal spot to cozy up with a date or let loose with a few drinks and apps at the bar.
Sushi is the obvious choice at Koi, and you can't go wrong with a splattering of sashimi and a few expertly crafted rolls. For a hot dinner, the duck confit fried rice is a specialty, along with slow-cooked braised short ribs paired with bright pickled veggies. The Japanese-style Chilean sea bass, infused with white miso and sake beurre blanc, is a favorite at Koi, and might end up being the most memorable meal of your trip. Koi is open Wednesday through Sunday for dinner only.
(843) 839-7700
7718 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
The Claw House
The Claw House in Murrells Inlet is a New England-style lobster joint that really leans into the unpretentious side of lobster: mayo-drenched claw meat, minimalist seafood dinners, and cold draft brews complete with panoramic ocean views. When you need a break from the sun's rays, the kid-friendly restaurant is great for large groups or a sit-down lunch with the whole family. Or, if kids aren't part of your group, bring the gang down to relax on the beachfront patio and sample craft beers from breweries all over the U.S.
Start off with some pig wings — bone-in pork shanks fried chicken wing-style — before diving into creative shellfish dishes and some timeless favorites. Sure, a lobster roll always hits the spot (and this spot does them both Maine- and Connecticut-style), but go big with the lobster nachos or seafood mac and cheese for a meal that showcases all that the humble red sea bug is capable of. The Claw House is open daily for lunch and dinner.
(843) 651-4415
4097 US-17 BUS, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
The Original Benjamin's Calabash Seafood
The Original Benjamin's Calabash Seafood argues a case for the infamous American seafood buffet — and it makes a pretty great point. It's deemed one of the best seafood buffets across the United States thanks to its fresh food and long-standing reputation. Unlike most buffets, which prioritize cutting costs and letting the quantity of food speak louder than the quality, The Original Benjamin's prides itself on sourcing local, farm-fresh ingredients and crafting homemade Southern classics.
There are over 170 items here, so every member of your party will be able to create a meal they can fawn over. Crab legs are a buffet classic and specialty at The Original Benjamin's, along with crab and scallop cakes. If you come during the appropriate season, you can snag some coveted blue crab and Cajun crawfish — two American seafood delicacies. The Original Benjamin's Calabash Seafood is open daily from 3:30 pm to 9 pm.
(843) 449-0821
9593 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
Johnny D's Waffles and Benedicts
When you just can't stomach the sad hotel breakfast anymore, it's time for a trip to Johnny D's Waffles and Benedicts. With three locations in Surfside Beach, as well as Central and North Myrtle Beach, there's no reason not to make the short shlep to this country cottage-themed breakfast spot. Absorb what makes Southern breakfast so iconic with Johnny's D's timeless decor and traditional meals — and make sure to come hungry, because the food here is as big as the hospitality is friendly.
You can't visit Johnny D's without trying chef Jamie Daskalis' award-winning waffles. Try them in their classic form, infused with pecans or bacon, or cinnamon roll-style, where the waffles are injected with decadent cinnamon swirl and topped with cream cheese frosting. If savory is more your vibe, the pork belly or brisket Benedict are calling your name, giving classic Southern BBQ the breakfast treatment. All Johnny D's locations are open daily from 7 am to 2 pm.
Multiple locations
The Library Restaurant
When the evening calls for a formal, romantic night out, The Library Restaurant is the only place to be in Myrtle Beach. In case you couldn't guess by its name, this spot is quiet and charming — the antithesis of Myrtle Beach's famous neon tourist spots — making it a great place for your trip's finale dinner. Snag a spot at the speakeasy-themed bar and choose from an astounding 200-plus wines while you enjoy the live pianist and some time away from the bustling beach.
The Library puts a Southern twist on a traditional French steakhouse menu with impeccable tableside service, where black tie-clad servers prepare classics like steak Diane and bananas Foster right at the table. The surf-and-turf with filet mignon and cold-water lobster tail is the cornerstone of the menu, but the duck aux cerises is really something special. The Library is open Tuesday through Saturday for dinner.
facebook.com/thelibraryrestaurantsc
(843) 448-4527
6613 N Kings Hwy Unit D, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
The Salty Pickle
The Salty Pickle is so much more than just a burger shack and bar: it embodies the spirit of Myrtle Beach. The ultra-casual spot is located on the pool deck of the Royal Garden Resort, but it's not just a place to find resort-goers. It's actually a bustling local spot, where young people go to relax on the weekends and retirees who moved down to the beach to live out their dreams and soak up the sun all day, piña colada and cheeseburger in hand.
Wake up with a famous pickle juice-infused bloody mary from The Salty Pickle, and come lunchtime, dive into a sea of classic bar fare. There's buffalo chicken dip, nachos, and tacos, but you have to stay on-theme and get something topped with pickles. The pickle pizza is a big hit, and a hot dog loaded up with pickle spears is the perfectly salty accompaniment to a cold, boozy drink. The Salty Pickle is open daily from 11 am to 11 pm.
(843) 947-0041
1210 N Waccamaw Dr, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
Blue Elephant Thai Cuisine
It's not usually the go-to vacation dinner spot, but it's absolutely worth deviating from the norm for authentic Thai cuisine from Blue Elephant. This 20-plus-year-old eatery in Murrells Inlet is a serious sleep hit on the Grand Strand. It's just a tinge upscale, but laid back enough to bring the whole crew, kids and all, and enjoy a family-style dinner of traditional Thai fare — but make sure to call ahead for reservations.
There's no shortage of vibrant fish dishes at Blue Elephant, and many are even sourced from the local Atlantic waters. If you're dead set on a seafood feast for every meal of your trip, you have to go with the Thai Elephant seafood: an eclectic mix of shrimp, scallop, calamari, salmon, and mussels over glass noodles. Pineapple fried rice — served in a halved pineapple shell — is a fan favorite that's almost too pretty to eat. Blue Elephant Thai Cuisine is open every night for dinner.
(843) 651-5863
4493 US-17 BUS, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
Costa Coastal Kitchen and Bar
Costa Coastal Kitchen and Bar in Murrells Inlet is the lovechild of a classy, upscale Italian eatery with a rustic beach joint. South Carolina's famous lowcountry charm isn't lost on Costa, although it's ritzy enough to celebrate a birthday or anniversary here. The charming dining area is far from stuffy, with a casual bar, chalkboard menu, and rustic exposed brick. But you'll still find white tablecloths and servers with wine and food expertise here.
Costa's acclaimed bread service pairs beautifully with its vast wine list and pasta dishes made with care and great attention to detail. The menu here is full of timeless favorites and skips out on anything ostentatious. You'll find mainstays like chicken piccata, shrimp scampi, chicken marsala, and classic bolognese, but my family's favorite is the bougie pan-seared diver scallops with wild mushroom risotto, hazelnuts, and arugula. Costa is open nightly for dinner.
(843) 584-8322
4606 US-17 BUS, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
Hook and Barrel
Hook and Barrel is a little less "hidden gem" than the other spots on this list, since it's usually packed with plenty of tourists, but it fades into the background a bit more than Myrtle Beach's famously flashy eateries. This place is vividly nautical, complete with jellyfish-shaped lanterns and rope accents lining the walls. But if you think that sounds corny, think again — Hook and Barrel manages to make a maritime, beach-themed restaurant a classy affair.
The open kitchen in the massive dining area is the star of the show at Hook and Barrel. Watch as chefs prepare your sustainably sourced seafood feast, including staples like frutti di mare, crab cakes, and a daily fresh catch with pineapple coconut rice and veggies. I recommend making a meal from a seafood tower starter and some small plates of brown sugar bourbon bacon, bomber shrimp, and charcuterie, and finishing out with a pastry made in-house. Hook and Barrel is open Monday through Saturday for dinner.
(843) 839-5888
8014 N Kings Hwy B, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
Dead Dog Saloon
If you love dogs, the beach, and a little backwoods charm, Dead Dog Saloon is the place for you. Located along the marsh, right next to The Claw House in Murrells Inlet, this homey spot is decked out with photos of customers' precious pups and other dog-themed decor, but it doesn't skimp out on the maritime vibes either. There's always live music or a game on, so it's the place to be for a late night, but it's still a great spot for a family dinner. The bar is one of the coziest and most friendly places for a drink in the area, and there's no doubt you'll leave with a new friend or two.
First, you have to start with (very apropos) hushpuppies with honey butter — it's essentially an unwritten law that you won't mind obeying. For seafood fans, there's plenty of fried fare and steam pots, but — despite being right on the water — the traditional Southern BBQ steals the show. Try house-made brisket, pulled pork, or ribs, and don't forget a mac and cheese bowl on the side. Dead Dog Saloon is open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
(843) 438-7444
4079 US-17 BUS, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
Flamingo Grill
On paper, Flamingo Grill screams "tourist spot," but despite its intentional tackiness and very Myrtle Beach-esque neon aesthetic, its clientele actually leans more local. Don't be intimidated by its bold style — Flamingo Grill is intended to evoke an '80s vaporwave vibe, like a time capsule of nostalgic glee, delicious from-scratch dinners, and a family-friendly party that's right at home on the beach.
Nestle into Flamingo Grill's surprisingly cozy dining area, where palm trees and glowing lights are a stark contrast against the elegant steakhouse dinners. Slow-roasted, Midwestern prime rib, aged for 30 days in-house, is the main feature here. As far as seafood goes, the pan-seared peppercorn tuna is a personal favorite, but the crab cakes are top notch. Filet mignon and a fried crab cake is a uniquely lowcountry brand of surf-and-turf you shouldn't miss. Flamingo Grill is open Monday through Saturday for dinner.
(843) 449-5388
7050 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
Methodology
To round up the top hidden gem restaurants in Myrtle Beach, I leaned on a mix of my own experiences and input from my family — fellow food lovers and locals on the Grand Strand. Most of the places on this list (and their standout dishes) came straight from them, with a few details supplemented by online reviews.
I focused on restaurants where you're not likely to find too many tourists, and the food is the main focus rather than the proximity to the beach. These off-the-beaten-path places are away from the heavy tourist crowds, and let quality seafood and a laid-back atmosphere shine. These spots aren't just great for vacationers looking for something more authentic — they've also earned the respect of locals over the years, helping to cement Myrtle Beach's reputation as a food mecca.