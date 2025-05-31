15 Hidden Gem Restaurants In Myrtle Beach Worth Finding

Myrtle Beach exists in a kind of vacation purgatory between homey local spot and kitschy tourist paradise. Here, you can have it all: boardwalk carnival rides, mini golf, and cozy corner bars to slunk into when you're looking for a relaxing end to a day of tanning, boogie-boarding, and feasting. But — like every vacation town — when it comes to dining, there are unnameable tourist traps that reflect neon against the ocean's waves, beckoning to you until you think "maybe this one won't be that bad." I get it — they're tempting. But I'm here to show you a different side of Myrtle Beach — one that's less about flash and more about finesse.

I have family in Myrtle Beach, so I'm no stranger to its unpretentious, contemporary Americana charm and surprisingly eclectic dining scene. I incorporated insight from my travels to the Grand Strand as well as my foodie family's recommendations to unveil the sources for top-tier fine dining, the freshest seafood, and delectable quick eats in the Myrtle Beach area. These off-the-radar restaurants aren't as loud and quirky as the tourist spots, but trust me — that's a good thing. So, grab your swim trunks, flip-flops, and cowboy hats, and let's dive into some Myrtle Beach hidden gems with the best bites on the beach.