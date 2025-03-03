This Famous Savannah Restaurant Transports Diners 250 Years Into The Past

Walking into a 250-year-old mansion is surreal on so many levels, especially when it cradles an astounding chunk of a city's history and mystery. Perching picturesquely in one of Savannah, Georgia's, graceful city squares is an architectural matriarch with a murky past, inevitably holding untold secrets. Now named The Olde Pink House, this 1771 structure near Reynolds Square whispers its stories as each footstep crosses the threshold — and many thousands of diners take those steps in a never-ending journey through the past.

Formerly known as the Habersham House, The Olde Pink House is now considered one of the best restaurants and bars in Savannah. It spreads gloriously across 16,000 square feet and more than a dozen separate dining rooms, each bearing its own personality and story. The deeply Southern food is universally lauded, but not in an upper-crust kind of way. In fact, loyal locals gather casually in the unpretentious downstairs tavern, one of the oldest sections of the restaurant, which serves the same menu as the upper chambers.

With every creaking step across original Georgia pine floors, there's a real sense of kinship in the underworld Planter's Tavern accentuated by cozy stone fireplaces, exposed brick walls, curious antiques, and nightly piano-playing. Spirits readily flow — both the drinkable kind and those reportedly lingering as ghostly apparitions from dearly un-departed souls. But make no mistake: The genteel upstairs dining rooms are still the main draw for dining at The Olde Pink House.