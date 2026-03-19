The One Beer You Should Avoid Adding To Beef Chili, According To A Grilling Pro
Of all the delicious chili recipes, beef has to be the most popular protein used. So whether you're making beef and bean or a classic Texas red chili, you're contending with a wealth of robust, umami-rich flavors. And a bottle of beer is the secret ingredient to even more flavorful chili. However, not all types of beer are apt for the role of flavoring agent. We consulted Scott Thomas, owner of The Grillin' Fools and The Cookin' Fools, on his opinion about the one beer you should absolutely never put in beef chili.
The type of beer chef Thomas says is the worst choice for beef chili is one that you'll see the most of stateside. "New American Light Lager (think: Budweiser) just doesn't stand up to the chilies in chili," he affirms. As its name implies, a light lager is a type of beer with the mildest, most delicate flavor. While they're refreshing on a hot day, they certainly don't have a robust profile, nor the depth that's necessary to bring any nuanced tasting notes to chili, even after reducing with a simmer.
Of course, lager is a broad category with plenty of different varieties. So, if you must, we'd recommend a maltier option like the darker Mexican lager, Negra Modelo, because it has more pronounced tasting notes like caramel, malt, and a nuttiness that pair well with savory seared meats. Just remember to follow the 2-step process when adding beer to chili.
Which beers to put in chili
Now that you know which types of beer to avoid adding into beef chili, chef Thomas has plenty of suggestions for the best beers to use. "I'm a HUGE fan of stouts in my chili," he says. "Give me a stout all day long. A chocolate stout is even better. A porter is also fantastic. A smoky porter is even better," he adds. Many of these types of beer are on our list of the absolute best beers to use in your homemade chili, and they're all dark brews that are known for utterly rich tasting notes that can stand up to the equally decadent and bold flavors of chili. To that effect, chef Thomas told us, "The subtle chocolatey flavor of the malts makes stout an ideal beer for chili. It's also a pretty robust beer."
Like beer, chocolate is another great addition to chili, bringing its own bitter, earthy, and unmistakable cocoa notes to elevate flavor. The chocolate you add into a recipe will also help bring out the toasty, chocolatey flavor of the malt in a stout. Porters also offer these notes, as well as hints of coffee and smokiness that will pair perfectly with the umami-richness of a beefy chili and the spicy notes of the chilies that simmer alongside the meat. The bottom line is that dark beers give homemade chili the best flavor.