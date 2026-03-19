The One Beer You Should Avoid Adding To Beef Chili, According To A Grilling Pro

Of all the delicious chili recipes, beef has to be the most popular protein used. So whether you're making beef and bean or a classic Texas red chili, you're contending with a wealth of robust, umami-rich flavors. And a bottle of beer is the secret ingredient to even more flavorful chili. However, not all types of beer are apt for the role of flavoring agent. We consulted Scott Thomas, owner of The Grillin' Fools and The Cookin' Fools, on his opinion about the one beer you should absolutely never put in beef chili.

The type of beer chef Thomas says is the worst choice for beef chili is one that you'll see the most of stateside. "New American Light Lager (think: Budweiser) just doesn't stand up to the chilies in chili," he affirms. As its name implies, a light lager is a type of beer with the mildest, most delicate flavor. While they're refreshing on a hot day, they certainly don't have a robust profile, nor the depth that's necessary to bring any nuanced tasting notes to chili, even after reducing with a simmer.

Of course, lager is a broad category with plenty of different varieties. So, if you must, we'd recommend a maltier option like the darker Mexican lager, Negra Modelo, because it has more pronounced tasting notes like caramel, malt, and a nuttiness that pair well with savory seared meats. Just remember to follow the 2-step process when adding beer to chili.