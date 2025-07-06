Adding Beer To Chili Is A Simple 2-Step Process Anyone Can Perfect
Ready to win the next chili cook-off? Well, you probably can when you add beer to your next batch of chili, especially if you're adding it to our delicious no bean chili recipe. See, according to Jeff Tyler, the co-owner and head brewer at Spice Trade Brewery + Kitchen, incorporation of this spirit into chili is actually a simple two-step process that anyone can perfect at home. It'll also add delicious flavor that overall enhances your chili. He explains, "A little [beer] in the beginning to deglaze and more to finish would be a great way to layer the beer flavor throughout the cook."
So as you're cooking the diced onions, garlic, and proteins, you want to splash in a bit of beer to help deglaze the pan or skillet. That is step one. Step two involves adding another splash of the same beer to the chili to add its flavor. If you're wondering what the best beer to incorporate is, Tyler's got you covered as well. He states, "With chili, the two things that come to mind would be to use a malt forward beer like stout, porter, amber, marzen or bock to add some roasty [or] deep toasted bread character to the chili. This would be a bit more subtle but would layer flavors that are already there from browned meat and a long cook time."
Cook chili with beer and then pair the chili with the same beer
As per Tyler, you can also add a chili-flavored beer to chili. It'll amp up the heat level in your dish. As he explains, "The second thing (and the direction I'd personally go) that comes to mind is adding a chili beer. It is a fun way to introduce a pop of spice when cooking chili. You'll want to find a chili beer that is on the very spicy end of the spectrum as you may lose a lot of flavor over an extended cook time."
Now, if you can't find a chili beer at your local supermarket, fret not. Like adding olives to vodka to make it dirty, you can add spicy chili peppers to your favorite beer. We've uncovered the 19 absolute best beers to use in your homemade chili, but you can always just add your favorite beer to the chili. As Tyler says, "When I cook using beer as an ingredient I want to make sure that the beer is adding a meaningful flavor that is going to make the dish better." Make the beer-infused chili dish personalized to please your palate. We also recommend enjoying the beer alongside the beer-flavored chili. If you need more ideas this week, be sure to check out our list of the absolute best beer pairings to serve with chili.