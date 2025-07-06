Adding Beer To Chili Is A Simple 2-Step Process Anyone Can Perfect

Ready to win the next chili cook-off? Well, you probably can when you add beer to your next batch of chili, especially if you're adding it to our delicious no bean chili recipe. See, according to Jeff Tyler, the co-owner and head brewer at Spice Trade Brewery + Kitchen, incorporation of this spirit into chili is actually a simple two-step process that anyone can perfect at home. It'll also add delicious flavor that overall enhances your chili. He explains, "A little [beer] in the beginning to deglaze and more to finish would be a great way to layer the beer flavor throughout the cook."

So as you're cooking the diced onions, garlic, and proteins, you want to splash in a bit of beer to help deglaze the pan or skillet. That is step one. Step two involves adding another splash of the same beer to the chili to add its flavor. If you're wondering what the best beer to incorporate is, Tyler's got you covered as well. He states, "With chili, the two things that come to mind would be to use a malt forward beer like stout, porter, amber, marzen or bock to add some roasty [or] deep toasted bread character to the chili. This would be a bit more subtle but would layer flavors that are already there from browned meat and a long cook time."