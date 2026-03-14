Martha Stewart's 10 Best Tips That'll Make You A Better Baker

Martha Stewart has been one of the most trusted voices in the kitchen for decades. The television host and bestselling author is a seemingly endless source of knowledge, and while she's perhaps best known for her culinary expertise, Stewart's specialisms include everything from gardening and crafting to healthy living and pets. Today, however, we're focusing on her baking know-how, and there's certainly a lot we can learn from this domestic icon.

For many, baking from scratch is a daunting task, but with a few quick tips from a professional, it becomes far more approachable. While precision is key, baking also offers plenty of room for creativity, and once you understand the fundamentals, crafting your own cakes, cookies, and pies can be incredibly rewarding. Thankfully, Stewart is here to help with some game-changing hacks that'll streamline your baking processes and ensure delicious results every time.

Over the years, Martha Stewart has shared countless tips and tricks, and most are simple techniques that home bakers of any level can master. So, if you're looking to up your baking game, here are 10 solid pieces of advice that'll make you feel more confident in the kitchen and help you take your homemade bakes to the next level.