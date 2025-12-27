The Ingredient Martha Stewart Uses To Elevate Banana Bread

Martha Stewart didn't build an empire on mediocre recipes, so it's always worth paying attention when she reveals what takes hers to the next level. Across her cookbooks, television shows, and social media accounts, she's shared her best cooking tips for home chefs, and that includes what goes into some of her favorite baked goods. So it's no surprise that America's favorite lifestyle guru is telling us the secret to making the best banana bread, and it all comes down to one secret ingredient that's been hiding in plain sight.

According to an Instagram post, sour cream is the secret to making her best banana bread. Explaining that it keeps the loaf "moist and flavorful," she added that it imparts "a subtle tang and super-moist yet dense texture that slices well." And while you may be a little confused about why she'd use something so tart, the sour cream actually helps balance out the sweetness of the overripe bananas, while its high fat content gives it some extra richness and a soft, luscious mouthfeel. That texture is also aided by the sour cream's acidity, as acids tenderize gluten strands and activate baking soda's ability to leaven your loaf. And combined with the fact that sour cream adds moisture to a batter without thinning it out, you end up with a fine, tender crumb.