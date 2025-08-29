Make Bakery-Perfect Cookies Every Time With This Dough-Shaping Tip

Bakers around the world have come up with special tips and tricks to perfect cookie recipes. From adding cayenne pepper to chocolate chip cookies, which is one of Martha Stewart's best tips for baking delicious cookies, to freezing cookie dough before baking, there are always steps and ingredients that can elevate even the best chocolate chip cookie recipes and turn each piece into an aesthetic thing of beauty, as well as something that tastes amazing.

To make cookies that look like they could be sold in a bakery, wield an ice cream scooper to portion out an equal amount of dough for each cookie. To form what will become an individual cookie, pull apart the scooped mass of cookie dough and split the piece into two equal halves. Next, press the two separated mounds of cookie dough back together and lay the cookie onto the cookie pan with the rough, split side facing up. Though the cookie dough pieces may not look uniform or particularly pretty as they are slid into the oven, the end result will be all the proof you need to repeat this method.