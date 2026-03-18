The Worst Dessert Baking Mix From Bob's Red Mill Is Still One We'd Buy Again

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Not only does Bob's Red Mill carry a wide selection of gluten-free products but it also has an impressive lineup of dessert baking mixes. To decide which of these treat mixes was worthy of a spot in your pantry, our taste tester prepared and ranked five Bob's Red Mill dessert mixes. While there were some standouts — including one mix that nails a classic recipe — there was one that did not deliver as much as the other products: the Decadent Chocolate Cake Mix.

Our taste tester found this cake to be dry and brittle, which veers from the expectation one has for a high-quality chocolate cake mix. While they didn't necessarily mind this, and noted that the texture would balance out a sweet icing, it may not be as pleasant for folks who are used to very sweet and light baking mixes. While the flavor of this mix was not inherently bad — they actually thought it was better than other cake mixes — it paled in comparison to some of the higher-ranked products.