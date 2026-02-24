Bob's Red Mill Gluten-Free Mixes, Ranked

In case you missed it, I've been doing a little Bob's Red Mill baking mix review series. I've already ranked the brand's pancake mixes and dessert baking mixes, which were all pretty impressive. Now, it's time to try out Bob's gluten-free baking mixes. I was gluten-free for a while, a little over a decade ago, and the GF market has vastly improved since then. So I was excited to see what Bob's had to offer.

Before I dive into this piece, I have to give the brand a general compliment: I forgot this was specifically a gluten-free ranking multiple times while trying these mixes. Fortunately, gone are the days when gluten-free products were bland at best, unpalatable at worst. I'd also say I learned quite a bit over the course of this piece. As a sourdough baker, I'm intimately familiar with gluten development, but I didn't know what to expect when gluten was removed from the occasion. So thank you, Bob's, for educating me, and I'll also issue a thank you on behalf of all strictly gluten-free individuals vying for identical replacements for their favorite wheat-y foods.

I ranked the following mixes based on how faithful they were to their gluten-containing counterparts, and in some cases, the ease (or difficulty) of making the mix was also taken into account. Here's how all the gluten-free mixes from Bob's Red Mill stacked up.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.