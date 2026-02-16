Bob's Red Mill Dessert Baking Mixes, Ranked

Time to let you in on a little secret: I'm a huge fan of Bob's Red Mill. In addition to being employee-owned, the company has cut its food waste by 70%, and I'm proud to support it. As a native Portlander, I feel an intimate kinship with the brand — I regularly visited its Milwaukie retail store to stock up on supplies and enjoy a hearty breakfast before it closed in 2025.

Though the retail location is no more, I still rely on Bob's for all manner of pantry staples, like oats and flour. I recently had the opportunity to try the company's full lineup of pancake mixes, and I was generally impressed, so I figured it was high time I put its baking mixes to the test. I selected all the sweet treat mixes the company offers, baked them according to package instructions, and ranked them based on how they performed against other comparable mixes that I've tried, how they stack up against homemade versions, and their overall flavor and textural appeal. I'll say this: I consider this another win for Bob's, and ranking the mixes was no easy task, as they all outperformed mixes I've tried from other brands.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.