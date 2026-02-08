10 Gluten-Free Brownie Mixes, Ranked

I admit it — I'm a bit of a gluten-free brownie snob. When I ran my bakery, our gluten-free brownies (made from scratch, of course!) were one of the most popular items. But now that my bakery days are behind me, I often find myself craving a truly great gluten-free brownie that's fast and easy. Tasting Table has already ranked the absolute best boxed brownie mixes, but I wondered what's out there in the boxed gluten-free brownie mix world — and as it turns out, quite a bit.

To find the best boxed gluten-free brownie mix, I tested 10 brands readily available in my area and easy to find at local grocery or big box stores. I'll share more on my methodology at the end of this article, but the final rankings were primarily based on taste and texture. I wanted a brownie that was chocolaty, decadent, moist, and fudgy, yet firm enough to hold its shape (I'm literally drooling as I write this.) After plenty of tasting, I was able to crown a winner amongst a crowded field of delicious contenders. Let's get right to the rankings.