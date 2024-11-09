For Even Fudgier Brownies, Make A Gluten-Free Ingredient Swap

Gluten-free baked goods often get a bad rap for being overly dense or spongey. However, in the case of brownies, gluten-free flour is the key to achieving the fudgiest, gooeyest texture. Gluten-free flour is often made of various different wheat alternatives that are usually starches. Rice, corn, garbanzo beans, and potatoes are all starches that can be blended into gluten-free flour products. The difference between wheat and these starchy alternatives is that, when converted into flour, they are much more absorbent than wheat.

For cake recipes that aim for lighter, airier crumbs, ingredient proportions are often adjusted to contain more liquid ingredients than their wheat flour counterparts. However, brownie recipes benefit from a higher rate of wet ingredient absorption because it translates to a denser brownie. Brownies already have a higher ratio of melted butter to flour, so an extra-absorbent gluten-free batter will really soak it up.

Furthermore, the production of gluten-free measure-for-measure flour, like this one from King Arthur Baking, makes it even easier to convert any brownie recipe — like these ultimate fudgy brownies or these double decker strawberry brownies — into a gluten-free version with a simple one-to-one swap of wheat flour for gluten-free flour. Whether you're gluten sensitive or just want an ultra gooey brownie, you can use measure-for-measure gluten-free flour in your favorite brownie recipe without having to change anything else.

