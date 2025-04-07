The Absolute Best Boxed Brownie Mix Is Coincidentally Gluten-Free
There's nothing quite like the smell of freshly baked brownies filling the kitchen, lingering through the vents even hours after you wrapped the container in tinfoil. When it comes to boxed brownie mixes, there are dozens of them these days, each promising to contain an ultimate fudgy brownie recipe better than the other. Even Dolly Parton runs her own line of baking products, but when one of our writers here at Tasting Table set out to test 12 of the absolute best boxed brownie mixes, it wasn't the country singer's brand that took home the prize — it was King Arthur Baking Company.
Beating out classic boxed brownie mixes like Pillsbury and Betty Crocker, King Arthur Baking Company's gluten-free ultimate fudge brownie mix was the best of the best. According to our writer, the brownies turned out incredibly dense and chewy, the sweet quality that makes it get stuck in your teeth. There was a perfect brittle shell coating on the top of the brownies that added an edge to the mix, along with a true fudgy texture.
While gluten-free products are sometimes known for being a bit dry and crumbly, the gluten-free substitutions in this boxed brownie mix seemed to be a benefit to the overall quality and consistency of the chocolatey treat. A true win for the gluten-free community!
King Arthur Baking Company earns a spot as baked good royalty
The King Arthur Baking Company has been around for over 200 years, starting as a simple flour company. It was the very first flour company in the United States, founded by Henry Wood. The company officially launched an online cookbook in 1996 and opened a baking school on the company's campus four years later. Today, you've probably seen King Arthur Baking Company products on supermarket shelves, like the gluten-free ultimate fudge brownie mix, and also as a top hit when you search for recipes online. To date, the King Arthur Baking Company website provides over 2,000 recipes.
When it comes to gluten-free products, King Arthur Baking Company is certified by the Gluten-Free Certification Organization, meaning its products have less than 10 parts per million, half of what the FDA requires for gluten-free status. The company works to prevent cross-contamination by cleaning and testing equipment, as well as using gluten-free flours for its gluten-free recipes. The gluten-free ultimate fudge brownie mix, in particular, uses rice flour and tapioca starch, some of the many ingredients you should keep in your pantry for future gluten-free baking.
The boxed mixes are available at most supermarket locations, from Target and Walmart to BJ's and Sam's Club. A wheat crown similar to the logo, however, may be harder to procure.