The Absolute Best Boxed Brownie Mix Is Coincidentally Gluten-Free

There's nothing quite like the smell of freshly baked brownies filling the kitchen, lingering through the vents even hours after you wrapped the container in tinfoil. When it comes to boxed brownie mixes, there are dozens of them these days, each promising to contain an ultimate fudgy brownie recipe better than the other. Even Dolly Parton runs her own line of baking products, but when one of our writers here at Tasting Table set out to test 12 of the absolute best boxed brownie mixes, it wasn't the country singer's brand that took home the prize — it was King Arthur Baking Company.

Beating out classic boxed brownie mixes like Pillsbury and Betty Crocker, King Arthur Baking Company's gluten-free ultimate fudge brownie mix was the best of the best. According to our writer, the brownies turned out incredibly dense and chewy, the sweet quality that makes it get stuck in your teeth. There was a perfect brittle shell coating on the top of the brownies that added an edge to the mix, along with a true fudgy texture.

While gluten-free products are sometimes known for being a bit dry and crumbly, the gluten-free substitutions in this boxed brownie mix seemed to be a benefit to the overall quality and consistency of the chocolatey treat. A true win for the gluten-free community!