12 Ingredients You Need In Your Pantry For Gluten-Free Baking

Following a gluten-free diet should never mean missing out on the joy of creating (and eating) delicious home-baked treats. Thankfully, there are a wide variety of alternative ingredients available these days that can help produce the tender, golden cakes, cookies, and breads we know and love — all without a trace of gluten. If you have Celiac disease, a gluten intolerance, or simply want to explore alternative baking, stocking your pantry with essential gluten-free staples will allow you to create a whole host of tasty treats that rival their gluten-containing counterparts.

Gluten is a protein found in a range of cereal grains, such as wheat, barley, and rye. In traditional baking, we rely on gluten for structure and elasticity, but many gluten-free baking products aim to replicate these properties in other ways. Baking without gluten often requires a precise combination of flours, starches, and binding agents to achieve the texture you'd typically get with wheat-based, all-purpose flour. Each ingredient plays a crucial role in achieving the perfect rise, crumb, and chew. And, you can find many of these valuable ingredients in your local supermarket or health food store. So, if you're a gluten-free home baker in need of a pantry restock, let's run through some of the essentials.