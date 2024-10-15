The Crucial Ingredient That Makes Or Breaks Gluten-Free Pasta Dough

Xanthan gum isn't too hard to come by: It's offered at a number of grocery stores and online shopping sites, where it's sold as a fine, white powder. There are various brands, including Food to Live, and Bob's Red Mill. Adding it to pasta dough is easy. Before adding wet ingredients, evenly mix the powdered xanthan gum into your gluten-free flour.

Recipes generally recommend a small quantity of xanthan gum. A little over ½ a teaspoon of gum is often paired with one cup of gluten-free flour. The good news? Some gluten-free flour blends (like Bob's Red Mill, which contains a mix of grains) already have xanthan gum mixed in.

Even with gluten-free pasta, be sure to let your dough rest before you begin rolling it out. You do need to be extra careful not to let it dry out, so wrap any pieces you're not using immediately in saran wrap or something similar. Roll your pasta out and cut your preferred shape. As the flour doesn't contain gluten you don't need to work so hard to activate any ingredients to make it stretchy. Whether you're going for tagliatelle, orecchiette, or ravioli, be sure to give a little thanks to your new favorite secret ingredient.

If you get heavily into the process and decide to invest in pasta-making kit, you can purchase reasonably priced pasta rolling machines and a variety of cutters and rollers online. Then all you need to do is decide which sauce to make accompany your pasta.