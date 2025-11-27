Hershey's Vs Ghirardelli Cocoa Powder: Which Is Actually Better?
As much time as I have spent in the food industry, the subject of cocoa powder is one area that has never come up. I honestly don't use a lot of cocoa powder, and when I do, I generally have always just reached for Hershey's because, really, what's the difference? Well, let me tell you — there are huge differences!
When doing my research, I ended up going down the biggest rabbit hole of cocoa information I could ever have imagined. For instance, many cocoa powders have been alkalized, which means that they've been treated with potassium carbonate. This allows for changes to be made in acidity level, color, and flavor. And there is more than one alkalization process that can be done, which adds another level to the cocoa processing.
When it comes to Ghirardelli and Hershey's, neither of them is alkalized. So, that is not going to account for any difference in color or taste between those two. When looking at them, they look nearly identical, although Hershey's was a bit more clumpy, whereas Ghirardelli was finer. They even had the same visual effects on the hot cocoa I made when comparing the two. Their colors maintained similarity when boiling and when adding the milk. But let me tell you, I was more than shocked at the difference in the flavor they both provided and how distinct each one was. Which one was better? That's what you're about to find out.
Price, availability, and nutritional facts
From what I can gather, both Ghirardelli and Hershey's cocoa is available at most stores that carry groceries — Kroger, Target, and Walmart. I purchased mine at my local Target. The Ghirardelli cocoa powder was $6.89 for 8 ounces of 100% cocoa. Hershey's cocoa was $5.29 for 8 ounces of 100% cacao (not cocoa). This is something I found very interesting, as this was a distinction made under the large "Hershey's Cocoa" name. This would suggest that Hershey's has not been heated as thoroughly and is less processed. It should also mean Hershey's is more acidic and bitter. And for the most part, cacao is generally more expensive, which was not the case here.
Both cocoa's ingredient lists are simply "cocoa." The serving size of each is 1 tablespoon. However, Hershey's has 45 servings at 10 calories and ½ gram of fat, while Ghirardelli has 38 servings at 15 calories and a full gram of fat. So, something different is happening here. They are the same 8-ounce size!
Additionally, Hershey's has no allergen warnings, carries the non-GMO certified label, and is certified kosher. Ghirardelli, on the other hand, does have a warning that its product may contain tree nuts, wheat, soy, milk, or egg, and does not carry a non-GMO label or kosher certification. While the warnings and the kosher certification could simply be due to the production facility and other products being produced there, that does not account for the GMO issue, which I found interesting.
Hershey's cocoa
When I took my first sip of the Hershey's hot cocoa, an escalating crescendo of sweetness flew across my tongue. The flavor of the hot cocoa was very sugar-forward and was almost punchy to the palate. The chocolate flavor that followed was very much a straight milk chocolate flavor, very similar to that of a Hershey's candy bar. But in the background emerged a quasi-buttery taste that I did find pleasing. It was subtle but added something the flavor profile needed.
The Hershey's hot cocoa overall was very thin on the palate, which surprised me. I had used whole milk to make the hot cocoa and expected that to add weight to the drink. But this hot cocoa very much resembles a mix packet that one would add water to. I could also taste the pinch of salt I had added, which I felt would have given the chocolate a wider depth of flavor. But the chocolate was very straightforward and sugary sweet.
In the raw, because yes, my taste test did take me there, Hershey's was incredibly bitter. And that does make sense with it being cacao instead of cocoa. As already mentioned, cacao is generally more bitter, which was a taste that did not come through in the hot cocoa, thankfully. It was so harsh in its raw form that it made my jaw clench and furrowed my brow. Although, as you are most likely aware, it really shouldn't be tasted that way.
Ghirardelli cocoa
My first sip of Ghirardelli's hot cocoa was creamy and full. The chocolate flavor far surpassed what I expected from the muted brown hue of the drink. There was only a slight sweetness that paired with the chocolate, at times giving the cocoa flavor center stage. In the cocoa itself, there seemed to be a depth, and it leaned more towards a dark chocolate flavor. It was rich and luscious on the palate, creating a strong, silky feel and taste. The overall weight sat heavily on my tongue and made it enjoyably fulfilling to sip.
There was no hint of salt or butter, but it wasn't missed or needed. The flavor seemed sophisticated and gave a premium chocolate taste one would expect from a chocolatier, as Ghirardelli identifies. I felt as if I were drinking something I would get at a bistro and gladly pay a higher price for. I really didn't understand how this hot cocoa was so different from Hershey's, but it was.
Even more surprising, when trying it raw, it wasn't bad. There was no harsh kick or bitterness that made me flinch and reach for water. It was actually quite palatable. I was able to hold it in my mouth and search for the flavor. And I found a darkness that had toasty notes. While I still would not recommend anyone trying powdered cocoa this way, I was impressed that the experience wasn't off-putting.
The final verdict
I made a simple hot cocoa from both the Hershey's and Ghirardelli powders. It contained water, sugar, a pinch of salt, and milk. Each cocoa was made exactly the same, as far as ingredients and time. They were both tasted individually and side by side for comparison. I kept my palate cleansed, and the comparison was given ample time — quite longer than I expected.
While I have used Hershey's my entire life and it has never let me down, I will be using Ghirardelli in the future. While I went into this thinking that the price difference was simply for the label, I was quickly proven wrong. Although Hershey's is not bad by any means, it seemed more of a juvenile flavor that leaned too far into sugary territory. On the other hand, Ghirardelli offered a more robust flavor profile that I feel would translate best in baking. It was certainly more pleasant to drink. While I did not want to keep drinking the Hershey's, the Ghirardelli hot cocoa was incredibly pleasing to sip on, and I could have finished the full mug.
Personally, I would rank Ghirardelli cocoa above Hershey's. But after going to such lengths of comparison that I tasted them both raw, I feel that this may end up being a very personal decision. If you are looking for super-sweet chocolate, then Hershey's is going to give you that. If you are looking for something that offers a bit more depth and weight, go for the Ghirardelli.