Hershey's Vs Ghirardelli Cocoa Powder: Which Is Actually Better?

As much time as I have spent in the food industry, the subject of cocoa powder is one area that has never come up. I honestly don't use a lot of cocoa powder, and when I do, I generally have always just reached for Hershey's because, really, what's the difference? Well, let me tell you — there are huge differences!

When doing my research, I ended up going down the biggest rabbit hole of cocoa information I could ever have imagined. For instance, many cocoa powders have been alkalized, which means that they've been treated with potassium carbonate. This allows for changes to be made in acidity level, color, and flavor. And there is more than one alkalization process that can be done, which adds another level to the cocoa processing.

When it comes to Ghirardelli and Hershey's, neither of them is alkalized. So, that is not going to account for any difference in color or taste between those two. When looking at them, they look nearly identical, although Hershey's was a bit more clumpy, whereas Ghirardelli was finer. They even had the same visual effects on the hot cocoa I made when comparing the two. Their colors maintained similarity when boiling and when adding the milk. But let me tell you, I was more than shocked at the difference in the flavor they both provided and how distinct each one was. Which one was better? That's what you're about to find out.