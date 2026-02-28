The Best Bob's Red Mill Dessert Baking Mix Nails A Classic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Bob's Red Mill is a brand beloved for its tried-and-true baking essentials, from cake flours to egg replacers and everything in between. But its baking mixes might just be among the best when it comes to offering novice bakers (and anyone short on time) a chance to whip up something consistently tasty in a flash. Given the wide range of options available, we decided to rank several of Bob's Red Mill dessert baking mixes to determine which one is worth adding to your shopping cart. Earning itself the top spot on our list, Bob's Red Mill Fudgy Brownie Mix truly hits the mark when it comes to this chocolatey classic.

According to our reviewer, Bob's Red Mill Fudgy Brownie Mix yields a result that is "absolutely divine." In fact, these brownies might even rival renditions that are lovingly baked from scratch, thanks to its incredible complexity. Our reviewer praised the brownies' decadent richness, calling the flavor both "dark and luxurious." But taste was just part of the equation. The fudgy, chewy texture promised of these baked goods also delivered, proving far superior against other mixes — so much so that our taster went as far as to say the "decadent mouthfeel" was worth swooning over.

Like other contenders on our list, Bob's Red Mill Fudgy Brownie Mix only requires a handful of ingredients (eggs, butter, water) to prepare and comes together pretty quickly. Aside from its ease and convenience, what makes this particular baking mix the best lies in its flavor and ability to be customized.