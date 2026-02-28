The Best Bob's Red Mill Dessert Baking Mix Nails A Classic
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Bob's Red Mill is a brand beloved for its tried-and-true baking essentials, from cake flours to egg replacers and everything in between. But its baking mixes might just be among the best when it comes to offering novice bakers (and anyone short on time) a chance to whip up something consistently tasty in a flash. Given the wide range of options available, we decided to rank several of Bob's Red Mill dessert baking mixes to determine which one is worth adding to your shopping cart. Earning itself the top spot on our list, Bob's Red Mill Fudgy Brownie Mix truly hits the mark when it comes to this chocolatey classic.
According to our reviewer, Bob's Red Mill Fudgy Brownie Mix yields a result that is "absolutely divine." In fact, these brownies might even rival renditions that are lovingly baked from scratch, thanks to its incredible complexity. Our reviewer praised the brownies' decadent richness, calling the flavor both "dark and luxurious." But taste was just part of the equation. The fudgy, chewy texture promised of these baked goods also delivered, proving far superior against other mixes — so much so that our taster went as far as to say the "decadent mouthfeel" was worth swooning over.
Like other contenders on our list, Bob's Red Mill Fudgy Brownie Mix only requires a handful of ingredients (eggs, butter, water) to prepare and comes together pretty quickly. Aside from its ease and convenience, what makes this particular baking mix the best lies in its flavor and ability to be customized.
As is or elevated, fans love Bob's Red Mill Fudgy Brownie Mix
Bob's Red Mill Fudgy Brownie Mix proves to be a big hit with anyone who buys the mix. One fan on Reddit shared, "I recently tried Bob's Red Mill Brownie Mix ... and oh my word are they good! So much better than any mix I have ever tried. And I have tried quite a few." Of the many 5-star reviews on Amazon, several customers dubbed this mix as being the best, praising the delicious brownies for being easy to make. One reviewer said, "Now this is what a brownie should taste like!!! ... There was a nice, crisp coating and the inside was ooey, gooey richness." Another added the resulting brownies are moist, chewy, but not too sweet.
Worried about gluten, but still want brownies? Not a problem. There's also a selection of Bob's Red Mill gluten-free mixes that we ranked, which includes an alternative (yet equally rich) brownie baking mix fit for anyone with an allergy or intolerance. Regardless of which you decide to prepare, these baking mixes provide ample opportunity to get creative so you can elevate the recipe with any number of add-ins. Fans have suggested introducing extras like chocolate chips or walnuts into the brownie batter. Otherwise, try topping a batch with bits of pretzels or a sprinkle of sea salt. You can even garnish the baked brownies with a drizzle of caramel sauce, raspberry coulis, chocolate sauce, or any other tasty toppings!