10 Aldi Frozen Desserts To Buy, And 8 To Avoid

The first time I went into an Aldi, I left unimpressed, confused, and overwhelmed. Over time, though, I made an effort to get to know the store better. Any spare time I had, I would wander the aisles, learning the brand's unwritten rules and slowly understanding what all the hype was about. Now, I never skip Aldi's dark chocolate offerings, buy snack packs for school lunches, and — of course — grab a bottle of the chain's budget-friendly Winking Owl wine from time to time.

But there's one section I've really grown to love: frozen desserts. As a former restaurant pastry chef and bakery owner, I'm always scoping out the sweets section in any grocery store — and Aldi's frozen dessert aisle is particularly impressive — stocked with everything from cheesecakes and macarons to pecan pie and mochi.

I decided to help narrow down the choices by sampling several of the frozen desserts available at my local Aldi and sharing which ones you should buy and which ones you should avoid. I evaluated each frozen dessert based on its taste, sweetness, texture, appearance, and value. Take a read through the list to see what strikes your fancy so you know what to grab on your next Aldi trip.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.