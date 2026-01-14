I Never Skip This Dark Chocolate At Aldi (It's Better Than Lindt!)

I'm not the only one who can't seem to get enough of this chocolate. Other buyers have noted the delicious flavor and smoothness of Moser Roth's dark chocolate that seems to melt in your mouth. "So divine that I had to give them away! This is a deadly brand of chocolate that you can't keep to yourself," wrote an Amazon shopper. Dip pieces in peanut butter or pair pieces with dates also sold at Aldi. Bars are individually wrapped, and the pretty chocolate can be taken out of the package and displayed for house guests to enjoy at your next house party. You may want to stock up on the chocolate, however, for it will go fast once it is in your home. Just consider yourself warned: After your first purchase, you may become a fan for life.

If you don't have an Aldi store nearby, a pack of two can be purchased on Amazon. For those who like flavored chocolate, the brand also offers a range of chocolate options, like dark chocolate that is enhanced with sea salt or hazelnut. Sweet lovers who prefer milk chocolate or 70% cocoa bars may also be pleased by some of the other Moser Roth's offerings, many of which rank highly among Aldi's chocolate candies. I'm all for little rewards — we all deserve a treat — and this chocolate is a simple way to boost morale without cutting a hole in your wallet.