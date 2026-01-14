I Never Skip This Dark Chocolate At Aldi (It's Better Than Lindt!)
A sweet treat shouldn't break your bank, and Aldi is ready to facilitate cravings for chocolate. Instead of reaching for pricey chocolate bars, Aldi's in-house brand offers a budget-friendly option that delivers all the taste without the price tag. Before you march off to the check-out lanes, gift yourself with Moser Roth's dark chocolate. Sold for under $4, the Moser Roth 85% dark chocolate bar packs nearly 4½ ounces of pure satisfaction. Budget shopping doesn't mean skimping out on taste, and this smooth and easy dark chocolate is Aldi's concrete proof.
Moser Roth is made in Germany just for Aldi. This dark chocolate is bold and rich and ideal to savor alongside a cup of coffee or snacked on as an easy mid-afternoon treat. The ingredient can be broken on top of warm bowls or oatmeal or set into decadent overnight oats for an encouraging boost of sweetness. Moser Roth's chocolate melts cleanly and can be stirred into any food or drinks recipes. I've made my own hot chocolate recipes with it, adjusting sweetness with honey or maple syrup for the perfect cup that tastes equally like a reward and a hug all at once.
A sweet ingredient with many applications
I'm not the only one who can't seem to get enough of this chocolate. Other buyers have noted the delicious flavor and smoothness of Moser Roth's dark chocolate that seems to melt in your mouth. "So divine that I had to give them away! This is a deadly brand of chocolate that you can't keep to yourself," wrote an Amazon shopper. Dip pieces in peanut butter or pair pieces with dates also sold at Aldi. Bars are individually wrapped, and the pretty chocolate can be taken out of the package and displayed for house guests to enjoy at your next house party. You may want to stock up on the chocolate, however, for it will go fast once it is in your home. Just consider yourself warned: After your first purchase, you may become a fan for life.
If you don't have an Aldi store nearby, a pack of two can be purchased on Amazon. For those who like flavored chocolate, the brand also offers a range of chocolate options, like dark chocolate that is enhanced with sea salt or hazelnut. Sweet lovers who prefer milk chocolate or 70% cocoa bars may also be pleased by some of the other Moser Roth's offerings, many of which rank highly among Aldi's chocolate candies. I'm all for little rewards — we all deserve a treat — and this chocolate is a simple way to boost morale without cutting a hole in your wallet.