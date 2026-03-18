Why Restaurant To-Go Cocktails Implemented During COVID Are Here To Stay

The lockdown triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic changed many things. It changed how we work, as a decade ago, phrases like "work from home" or "digital nomad" would've made no sense, but both are typical for many people today. The pandemic also changed how we eat, teaching us all about foods that could give our immune system a boost. There's one thing we did not see coming though — the pandemic, which saw over 100,000 restaurants shut down in six months (via National Restaurant Association), would also change how we consumed our cocktails. As it turns out, the short-term fix of "to-go cocktails" implemented during COVID is here to stay.

There was a time not so long ago when we generally had cocktails during a night out at a nice bar or a restaurant — that is, other than the rare occasions when an enthusiast decided to serve sub-par cocktails at home (there's a reason homemade tipples never taste as good as they do at the bar; it's all about dilution). When lawmakers allowed bars and restaurants to sell to-go cocktails during the lockdown, it was only to help these struggling businesses survive. But the move was an immediate hit, both with customers and restaurant owners. A restaurant owner in Baltimore told The New York Times that patrons went from ordering a couple of margaritas to buying gallon jugs of the stuff, while another bar owner in Iowa shared with NPR that he was canning Bloody Marys for 14 hours a day to save his business.

Over the last few years, more than 30 states have relaxed these rules on a more permanent basis. This shift is being dubbed by many as the biggest change in alcohol laws since Prohibition was repealed nearly a century ago, which is a big deal.