This New York Alcohol Rule Keeps Some Aspiring Breweries From Getting Licensed

Homebrewing is a hobby and a genuine passion for millions of Americans. Weekend warriors tinker with hop blends, experiment with fermentation techniques, and proudly serve their latest batch to rave reviews from their friends and family. If, let's say, you've such a talent for it that neighbors are phoning in asking if they can buy a gallon or two for their fridges, and you're seriously thinking of turning your hobby into a business — you'll need a brewer's license. But wait — if you're a New Yorker, you might want to check if you're in compliance with the tied-house law or not.

Basically, if you own any stake in a bar, restaurant, or liquor store — even a teeny-tiny stake in one — you're barred from getting a brewer's license. Not just in New York, but anywhere. Own a slice of a tapas bar in Manhattan? Can't brew. Have equity in a wine shop in Brooklyn? Same problem. It doesn't even matter if your bar serves completely different drinks than what you'd produce. You're not getting that license.

The law is extremely strict on this: You can't get a license to manufacture alcohol while having holdings in a retail business at the same time. So if you're an entrepreneur who already has a stake in a local restaurant, this single restriction can demolish an otherwise great business idea before it even gets off the ground.