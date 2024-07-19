Arizona's Signature Drink Is A Classic Tequila Cocktail

If you're dreaming of warm summer nights with a crisp cocktail in hand, Arizona has you covered. The Grand Canyon State may not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of nightlife, but the state is home to plenty of party colleges and the perfect weather for sweating it out poolside. So it comes as no real surprise to learn that the state has a longstanding love affair with a charismatic gentleman who goes by the name tequila sunrise.

First conceived at the ritzy Biltmore Hotel in Phoenix, Arizona by resident bartender Gene Sulit back in the 1930s, the first iteration of this cocktail classic involved tequila, creme de cassis, lime juice, and a splash of soda water. It wasn't until the drink made its way to The Trident, a restaurant in Sausalito, California, that the drink got simplified down to the modern version of the tequila sunrise we know and love today with tequila, orange juice, and grenadine while still incorporating the aesthetically pleasing layering of ingredients which calls to mind the titular sunrise. Make sure you're using the best tequila for the job, though.

Since the 1970s, Northern Arizona University students and Flagstaff, Arizona locals have been gathering before the crack of dawn to kick off homecoming week with a sun-up to sun-down rager aptly called Tequila Sunrise. The festivity's signature cocktail is dangerously sippable, though by the time everyone has clocked in a 14-hour drinking spree that may not be such a good thing.