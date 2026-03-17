Caesar Salad-Inspired Breadcrumbs Are The Flavorful Finishing Touch Your Meals Deserve

You can make breadcrumbs from scratch with a food processor or by hand; the key is to start with a high-quality loaf of bread. Of course, you can always pick up a package of pre-made breadcrumbs at the grocery store for a head start. No matter what type of breadcrumbs you use, however, the Caesar dressing treatment should include anchovy paste, garlic, parmesan, and lemon zest.

Since you should treat breadcrumbs like a cut of meat when cooking them, a blend of butter and olive oil is the flavorful combo to help blend the seasonings, infuse the breadcrumbs, and crisp them into golden brown perfection. So start by adding olive oil and butter to a sauce pan over medium heat, before adding anchovy paste and grated garlic to fry until fragrant and then tossing in the breadcrumbs. Once the breadcrumbs have turned golden brown, you can take them off the heat and stir in the lemon zest and parmesan cheese.

Caesar salad-inspired breadcrumbs are the perfect topping to all sorts of salads. You can use them in a Caesar salad (instead of croutons) for a heightened umami flavor and more even crunch, but these breadcrumbs would also work well in a Greek or even wedge salad. Otherwise, use them as an elevated garnish for your favorite pasta dishes, from a simple spaghetti marinara to cacio e pepe. They'd also certainly play well with the bitter-yet-caramelized flavors of roasted brussels sprouts or broccoli.