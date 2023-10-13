Elevate Your Panko-Coated Dishes With Parmesan

Eggplant, chicken tenders, shrimp, cod, or even green beans — coat them in panko and you'll have a winning meal. But if you want to know how to elevate your panko-coated dishes even further, toss some Parmesan into the mix for a simple way to boost flavor without the faff.

Parmesan is the perfect addition to panko because it contains glutamate, the amino acid that produces the meaty, umami flavor that's also present in soy, MSG, fish sauce, and dried mushrooms. Umami flavors boost satiety, so dishes that feature Parmesan often feel more satisfying, filling, and downright delicious. Combine that with crispy Japanese breadcrumbs and the result is an audibly crunchy bite with a super-savory taste.

Better yet, it couldn't be easier to incorporate a touch of Parm in your panko to make an uber-quick, versatile coating that tickles every tastebud. All you need is a little experimentation to get the ratio of Parm to panko on point. Once you've mastered your perfect crispy, cheesy mix, this scrumptious coating is amazing on anything from fried chicken and fish fillets to mozzarella sticks, zucchini fries, calamari, and burgers. Indeed, anything you'd normally coat with panko can be improved with a generous grating of Parmesan, lending it heaps of more satisfying, umami savoriness.