Cook Breadcrumbs Like A Cut Of Meat For A Truly Unbeatable Taste

Breadcrumbs are the finishing ingredient in a wide range of dishes, so why are they often treated like an afterthought? They do wonders for the texture of everything from pork chops to ravioli, but did you know they can elevate the flavor as well? Next time you need to top off a recipe with breadcrumbs, fry them up like you would with meat. When you really want to infuse some ground beef, chicken breast, or other cut of protein with a specific flavor, you add it to a pan with oil and butter, and season it to complement the ingredients it's paired with — so why not do the same with breadcrumbs? Sure, they are not the focal point of a meal, but the crisp crumbs serve as the gateway to the rest of a dish, so it does not hurt to make them a delicious one.

There are numerous types of breadcrumbs, like golden or Italian-style crumbs, that come pre-seasoned, but choosing your own spices ensures they better complement a dish. The airy crumbs easily absorb oil and melted butter, and when these fats are flavored with spices and herbs, they are imbued with a taste that will amp up any recipe. Start by heating oil or butter in a pan, then add in the breadcrumbs, along with your choice of herbs and spices. Keeping the heat at a medium temperature, toss the breadcrumbs continuously until they turn golden brown, ensuring that they are evenly coated in the fat.