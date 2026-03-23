Don't Toss That Cold Foam — Here's How To Store It For Later

Cold foam is such a delicious and simple way to upgrade your coffee game. Just a small scoop can transform your morning coffee, adding a layer of indulgence and leading to a creamier, velvety sip. Cold foam is easy to make, and if you store it correctly, it can last for days in the fridge — so you can skip that coffee run and enjoy a much more convenient (and affordable) morning routine.

Cold foam is made by whipping milk with a sweetener or flavorsyrup. Because a homemade version doesn't contain any stabilizers, it's best consumed within 24 hours. This isn't because the foam will go rancid; the frothy consistency will just flatten out. It is possible to seal the foam up in an airtight container and place it in the fridge for future use, however. It's actually a common practice in cafes.

In an airtight container, cold foam should keep for up to three days as long as that date is still within the expiry window of the milk. Mason jars work best, but if you make a big batch of cold foam, a plastic container with a tight seal is the way to go. You may need to re-whip the mixture with a handheld milk frother for a few seconds for the best texture, but it's an incredibly simple step.