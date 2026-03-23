Don't Toss That Cold Foam — Here's How To Store It For Later
Cold foam is such a delicious and simple way to upgrade your coffee game. Just a small scoop can transform your morning coffee, adding a layer of indulgence and leading to a creamier, velvety sip. Cold foam is easy to make, and if you store it correctly, it can last for days in the fridge — so you can skip that coffee run and enjoy a much more convenient (and affordable) morning routine.
Cold foam is made by whipping milk with a sweetener or flavorsyrup. Because a homemade version doesn't contain any stabilizers, it's best consumed within 24 hours. This isn't because the foam will go rancid; the frothy consistency will just flatten out. It is possible to seal the foam up in an airtight container and place it in the fridge for future use, however. It's actually a common practice in cafes.
In an airtight container, cold foam should keep for up to three days as long as that date is still within the expiry window of the milk. Mason jars work best, but if you make a big batch of cold foam, a plastic container with a tight seal is the way to go. You may need to re-whip the mixture with a handheld milk frother for a few seconds for the best texture, but it's an incredibly simple step.
How to make cold foam that lasts
While Starbucks whips up its famous cold foam with a blender, you can make it easily with an electric milk frother at home. All you need to do is stir any sweetener or flavors into the milk and froth it until it's light and fluffy. It should only take a matter of seconds. Apart from a milk frother, an immersion blender will lead to the best results at home, and it could even help the cold foam hold better during storage.
When it comes to which variety of milk to use when making homemade cold foam, skim milk is the best option if you want the cold foam to last in the fridge. This is because it has less fat than whole milk, producing an airier, more stable foam that won't be weighed down. There are some things you can add to the foam to stabilize it, too, like a small pinch of xanthan gum or cornstarch.
Using a powdered sweetener, like confectioners' sugar, rather than a heavy liquid one like honey can help, too, as can starting with cold milk. If you really don't want to re-whip the cold foam, you can always try a store-bought one. Our taste tester tried nine cold foams for your coffee and ranked them from worst to best, if you need some guidance.