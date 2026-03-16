Customers Flock To This Gas Station For Cheap Whole Roasted Chickens
While you might write off a gas station convenience store as only good for bags of chips and candy, you'd be surprised at how many U.S. convenience stores have upped their food games. And Kwik Trip has some of the best convenience store food in the industry. Kwik Trip, also known as Kwik Star, is a beloved midwestern convenience store and gas station with a wide selection of hot and cold prepared foods. And chicken is one of the best things to eat at Kwik Trip, where you can find everything from chicken tenders and fried bone-in birds to chicken salad sandwiches. So popular are its chicken products that one Redditor joked, "I can't decide if Kwik Trip has become a chicken joint that sells gas or a gas station that sells chicken."
And no deal is better at Kwik Trip than whole roasted chickens that you can pick up for $6.99 on Mondays. This is a $2 discount from the normal price of a whole roasted chicken. While the whole bird deal at Kwik Trip pales in comparison to grocery giants like Costco and Walmart, one Redditor wrote, "I just think for the convenience of a gas station whole bird the price is more than fine." And these birds are as delicious as they are affordable, according to customers. A customer on Facebook said, "[I] typically don't rave about gas station food. But Wow on Kwik Star!! Best rotisserie chicken I've had in the city."
How to enjoy a rotisserie chicken on the cheap
Chicken isn't the only hot item at Kwik Trip; Midwesterners prefer its donuts over Krispy Kreme! Furthermore, Kwik Trip's convenience factor shoots way up with take-home, microwavable meals like Reddit's favorite, buffalo chicken mac and cheese. Still, the whole roasted chicken deal is hard to beat, whether you're feeding a whole family, or stretching the bird over a week's worth of meals.
You can keep prices low by accompanying a rotisserie chicken with a side of canned or frozen vegetables. You can take a page from our canned vegetable hacks to help dress up a boring flavor or dull texture with minimal effort. For example, a quick blanch is all you need to make canned vegetables taste fresh. Instead of making mashed potatoes from scratch, instant mashed potatoes are a great alternative that is as convenient as canned veggies. Of course, if you're trying to find different ways to eat rotisserie chicken over multiple days, you can shred it up to use in your next chicken salad recipe. In fact, you can find many staples, from mayo and mustard to bread and pickles at Kwik Trip. You can also blend shredded roasted chicken with cream cheese, enchilada sauce, and shredded cheese for your next batch of chicken enchiladas. You can even make use of the leftover carcass and bones by making your own chicken stock.