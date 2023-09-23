A Quick Blanch Is All You Need To Make Canned Vegetables Taste Fresh
There's no denying that canned vegetables hold a special place in our pantries. They are shelf-stable, convenient, budget-friendly, and a lifesaver for those days when you either forgot to shop for fresh versions or simply didn't have the time to. Yet, many of us often turn up our noses at the thought of consuming canned vegetables, considering them a less desirable option in comparison to their fresh or frozen counterparts. The primary concern? Their taste.
Fresh veggies have a crispness, a certain snap, and vibrancy that is often missed in their canned equivalents. Thankfully, there's a simple hack that can elevate those humble canned greens to mimic the taste and texture of the fresh produce you so cherish. Enter the blanching technique.
Blanching has been used for ages to preserve the color, taste, and texture of fresh produce. But as it turns out, it can also be the magical step to rejuvenate canned goods. The beauty of this method lies in its simplicity. With just a pot of water, some ice, and a couple of minutes, you can turn your canned staples into something that closely resembles fresh produce.
How to blanch canned vegetables
To blanch canned vegetables, start by draining them. Bring a pot of water to boil while preparing a bowl of ice water. Once it's bubbling away, add your canned vegetables. Remember, these veggies have already been cooked during the canning process, so they don't need a long time in the boiling water. About two minutes is usually sufficient. As soon as the time is up, transfer your veggies to the ice water to halt the cooking.
This method ultimately works because when you blach canned vegetables, you're essentially reviving them. When produce is canned, they're typically cooked in the process, which is what helps to preserve them. This extended cooking can make them softer and the extended exposure to metallic jars often alters their taste. By blanching, you are giving the veggies a quick "refresh" while also eliminating that "canned" taste. However, the magic doesn't have to stop there.
Once you've blanched the vegetables, consider seasoning them to elevate their taste further. You can drizzle some olive oil infused with rosemary or thyme to boost richness, add a sprinkle of lemon zest for a burst of freshness, or shower them with grated parmesan cheese for a nutty and salty dimension. With that, you can now enjoy the convenience of canned produce without compromising too much on taste or texture.