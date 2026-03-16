If Guinness Intimidates You, This Replacement Stout Can Quell Your Fear (And Thirst)

These days, craft beer enthusiasts are a dime a dozen thanks to the proliferation and accessibility of brew pubs and taprooms. As such, lots of folks have dipped their toes in the waters of darker, top-fermented beers like porters and stouts. Among the longest-standing and best-known stouts available worldwide is Guinness, which is usually a big grab for seasonal stout drinkers (think holidays like St. Paddy's Day), or those who are trying darker, more robust ales for the first time. If you are among the seasonal stout drinkers who find Guinness to be a bit too much on the robust side, there are Irish stouts beyond Guinness to drink on St. Patrick's Day, or on a night out at your local Irish pub. Murphy's, a very capable, less intimidating stout that hails from Cork, Ireland, is an excellent alternative.

Murphy's Stout was founded in 1856 by the Murphy family, and by 1900 it was a worthy competitor to Guinness. First exported to the U.S. in 1979, Murphy's caught the attention of porter and stout lovers seeking a sipping stout with a dry profile and roasted barley flavor. Murphy's hits all the notes of espresso, chocolate, and malt flavors that Guinness does, but with a sweeter flavor and creamier feel than Guinness. Murphy's pours dark like a Guinness, but by all accounts has somewhat less body (with a lower alcohol by volume content at 4%) and, more importantly for ale drinkers who prefer an easier finish, it's less bitter.