What Do People In Ireland Actually Eat On St. Patrick's Day?

When March 17 rolls around, many folks around the globe are ready to don green attire, do some drinking, and eat some corned beef and cabbage. St. Patrick's Day is celebrated in more than 200 countries, particularly by the Irish diaspora. While we've often believed that the celebrations associated with St. Patrick's Day come directly from Éire itself, most of the traditions have been adapted through the years and vary by country. In the U.S., Irish Americans have long celebrated by drinking green beer and eating corned beef and cabbage.

However, most people in Ireland don't actually eat corned beef and cabbage, and few have actually tipped a glass of green-tinted Guinness. While many Irish people tend to eat regular meals on St. Patrick's Day, the go-to celebration food is much more likely to be stews and roasts. Households in Ireland will commonly have bacon and cabbage on the table rather than corned beef and cabbage, which is an Irish-American construct. In this dish, cabbage is fried in bacon drippings, then sprinkled with crumbled bacon and black pepper.

This can be served alongside roast leg of lamb with rosemary, or a special dish called coddle, which is a stew made of potatoes, onions, sausage, and bacon. Another traditional St. Patrick's Day meal that might be served is colcannon. A simple presentation of buttered mashed potatoes with cabbage and cream, colcannon is a comfort food that's also notably served at Halloween, and has been known to have hidden treasures within, such as coins.