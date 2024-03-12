Flat 7UP Is The Unusual Drink That Can Cure Your St. Patrick's Day Hangover

Though researchers have failed to substantiate any claim that 7UP does, indeed, help cure hangovers (and science also debunks most other hangover cures), the lack of hard evidence has stopped few from participating in the morning-after ritual. 7UP has taken the old wives' tale and run with it, offering a recipe for what it calls The Cure made with green and orange juices, vodka, 7UP, and lime to be mixed and served on those particularly slow and hazy mornings. This colorful combination might be a bit much for those who are really struggling, but after a few sips, you may feel ready to head out for a meal to banish your hangover and do it all over again.

As you go about making St. Patrick's Day plans, pick up a carton of 7UP to flatten out and have at the ready. Even if you do have some memories you'd rather forget, your hungover self will be grateful for your prudent foresight as you stare into the bottom of your flat drink, as this flat soda is not meant to be thrown away. If you forget to open up a can in advance to let sit and air out, you can heat fresh 7UP to remove some of the fizz, pour it over ice, or set a paper towel into a glass of the bubbly soda. For those with raging headaches, a quick splash of hot water can also turn down the noise of the fizz so you can get to sipping and feeling better stat.