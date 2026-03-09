This Southern US Coffee Shop Was Just Ranked #1 In The Entire World
When coffee-lovers think of the best cities to get a "cup of Joe," well-known coffee destinations like Manhattan, Seattle, Paris, or Milan likely come to mind. However, in a surprising turn of events, it appears that in 2026, the coffee world stage has centered around Rogers, Arkansas, where the Onyx Coffee Lab was recently named the best coffee shop in the world.
The World's 100 Best Coffee Shops list is determined from a pool of over 15,000 nominated cafés via a combination of public vote (30%) and the vote of 800 expert industry professionals (70%). Onyx's 2026 win marks the first time that the leading spot has been occupied by an American café. In fact, the next U.S.-based coffee shop on 2026's list doesn't appear until 12th-place (Arcane Estate Coffee in New York City). Part of an upscale coffee chain, Onyx Coffee Lab currently has eight locations across the Natural State. Its globally renowned headquarters is located in historic Downtown Rogers.
At 101 East Walnut Avenue, visitors can explore the art, science, and craft of the specialty coffee roastery's production process, including the sourcing of raw green coffee beans, the roasting itself, the barista training facility, and a coffee bar where patrons can view it all. Plus, there's a patio and seating for more than 100 guests throughout. Inside, Onyx offers a modern-yet-warm interior, with a high-ceilinged, wide-open space adorned in concrete, brick, smooth wood slats, and lots of plants. All in all, Onyx Coffee Lab brings an immersive, experiential aspect to the traditional café scene.
Onyx Coffee Lab is putting Arkansas on the global stage
"This recognition belongs to our team," wrote Onyx in an Instagram post celebrating the prestigious "World's Best Coffee Shop" award. "The baristas, roasters, trainers, bakers, and support staff who approach their work with discipline, care, and professionalism every single day. Excellence in coffee requires knowledge, repetition, and intention. What truly defines us, however, is hospitality." Indeed, Onyx placed second-best in the global ranking last year. This year, the roastery has proven that it's on top of its game — and on top of "The Game At Large."
On the menu, creative craft beverages like the Raspberry Elderflower Flat White and the Lemon Poppy Matcha stand alongside honed classics, like a pour-over coffee made from Onyx Coffee Lab's own Rwanda Kanzu Station Natural beans (dried apricot, agave, cantaloupe, bittersweet chocolate). Hungry? Visitors can pair their beverages with equally imaginative pastries, from Earl Grey blackberry croissants to fully loaded breakfast sandwiches. Onyx's headquarters location is open daily from 7 am to 6 pm.
Java-heads outside of Arkansas can purchase Onyx Coffee Lab's specialty roasted beans directly from the company's website, such as "Southern Weather" (a light roast with tasting notes of milk chocolate, plum, candied walnut, and citrus) or "Monarch" (an expressive dark roast with notes of dark chocolate, molasses, red wine, and dried berries). Interested foodies can try the brews at home to find out why Onyx is putting the American south on the global coffee shop map.