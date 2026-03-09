This Southern US Coffee Shop Was Just Ranked #1 In The Entire World

When coffee-lovers think of the best cities to get a "cup of Joe," well-known coffee destinations like Manhattan, Seattle, Paris, or Milan likely come to mind. However, in a surprising turn of events, it appears that in 2026, the coffee world stage has centered around Rogers, Arkansas, where the Onyx Coffee Lab was recently named the best coffee shop in the world.

The World's 100 Best Coffee Shops list is determined from a pool of over 15,000 nominated cafés via a combination of public vote (30%) and the vote of 800 expert industry professionals (70%). Onyx's 2026 win marks the first time that the leading spot has been occupied by an American café. In fact, the next U.S.-based coffee shop on 2026's list doesn't appear until 12th-place (Arcane Estate Coffee in New York City). Part of an upscale coffee chain, Onyx Coffee Lab currently has eight locations across the Natural State. Its globally renowned headquarters is located in historic Downtown Rogers.

At 101 East Walnut Avenue, visitors can explore the art, science, and craft of the specialty coffee roastery's production process, including the sourcing of raw green coffee beans, the roasting itself, the barista training facility, and a coffee bar where patrons can view it all. Plus, there's a patio and seating for more than 100 guests throughout. Inside, Onyx offers a modern-yet-warm interior, with a high-ceilinged, wide-open space adorned in concrete, brick, smooth wood slats, and lots of plants. All in all, Onyx Coffee Lab brings an immersive, experiential aspect to the traditional café scene.