15 Unique Coffee Shops In America You Need To Visit

Just outside of Dayton, Ohio, in the small village of Pleasant Hill, lies a coffee shop that aims to please with its coffee and welcoming atmosphere. Housed in renovated grain silos, Local Coffee and Creamery is striking in appearance as you drive up to it, as it looks more like a farm than your typical coffee shop. It is part of a larger community of shops known as The Exchange, where you can spend an afternoon walking around after fueling up with your cup of coffee. But the highlight is the large front yard that is designed for play. Axe throwing, ping pong, cornhole, and a sand volleyball court are just a few of the activities waiting for you and a group of friends to spend a sunny afternoon.

In addition to a selection of pastries, teas, specialty flavored lattes, cold foams, and fruity "shakeups," you can also get, as this shop's name implies, ice cream. While the ice cream menu isn't available online yet, you can call ahead to see what flavors are available before your visit. Between the activities, shopping, and well-rounded menu, this coffee shop is one that the whole family can enjoy.

local-coffee-and-cream.square.site

(937) 701-5243

210 West High Street, Pleasant Hill, OH 45359