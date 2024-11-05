The North Carolina Coffee Shop That Brings London To The States

The first stop on the big red bus in downtown Asheville, North Carolina is, well, nowhere. Sitting proudly at the corner of Biltmore Avenue and Aston Street is a circa-1960s stationary double-decker bus that's home to Double D's Coffee & Desserts. The bus made its way over from England in the 1970s and enjoyed a brief stint as a passenger bus in Atlanta, Georgia before it found itself retired in Asheville. While it's no longer moving people to and fro, this nostalgic bus should be your first stop on a tour of downtown Asheville's vibrant cultural scene.

Advertisement

Double D's offers patrons gourmet coffee and tea, as well as locally baked goods and desserts from its two-story bus parked in a quiet, charming courtyard setting. The top deck of the bus has seating available, with two rows of banquette seats and small tables outfitted in retro, art-deco style colors and textures, befitting the eclectic Asheville vibe. This top level may be the favorite stop for the kiddos, and it has a nice sweeping view of the art galleries along Biltmore Avenue. A small courtyard, adorned with outdoor string lights, attracts a nice crowd for socializing and drinking coffee, with outdoor tables, a dog-friendly space, and the occasional holiday party or live musical performance.

Advertisement

While the double-decker bus itself is the real draw for tourists, likely bringing visions of afternoon tea in London, the food is also worth the trip. The courtyard at Doube D's serves as a permanent appendage to the bus, and is a great place to sit at one of the many tables and grab a latte and a bite to eat. As the website states, "We're not just a pretty bus. We serve fancy drinks and delicious treats."