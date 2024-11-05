The North Carolina Coffee Shop That Brings London To The States
The first stop on the big red bus in downtown Asheville, North Carolina is, well, nowhere. Sitting proudly at the corner of Biltmore Avenue and Aston Street is a circa-1960s stationary double-decker bus that's home to Double D's Coffee & Desserts. The bus made its way over from England in the 1970s and enjoyed a brief stint as a passenger bus in Atlanta, Georgia before it found itself retired in Asheville. While it's no longer moving people to and fro, this nostalgic bus should be your first stop on a tour of downtown Asheville's vibrant cultural scene.
Double D's offers patrons gourmet coffee and tea, as well as locally baked goods and desserts from its two-story bus parked in a quiet, charming courtyard setting. The top deck of the bus has seating available, with two rows of banquette seats and small tables outfitted in retro, art-deco style colors and textures, befitting the eclectic Asheville vibe. This top level may be the favorite stop for the kiddos, and it has a nice sweeping view of the art galleries along Biltmore Avenue. A small courtyard, adorned with outdoor string lights, attracts a nice crowd for socializing and drinking coffee, with outdoor tables, a dog-friendly space, and the occasional holiday party or live musical performance.
While the double-decker bus itself is the real draw for tourists, likely bringing visions of afternoon tea in London, the food is also worth the trip. The courtyard at Doube D's serves as a permanent appendage to the bus, and is a great place to sit at one of the many tables and grab a latte and a bite to eat. As the website states, "We're not just a pretty bus. We serve fancy drinks and delicious treats."
The double-decker with double espresso and eats
Double D's menu caters to folks looking for grab-and-go bites and caffeine-fueled beverages that are perfect for sightseeing. Gourmet, organic coffee includes espresso (two-shotters), dirty chai, and more familiar fare like lattes, cappuccinos, cafes au lait, and macchiatos. Italian cream sodas and hot chocolate are available for non-caffeine drinkers and little ones, and milkshakes and smoothies are available daily. Double D's signature drinks are as diverse as the city of Asheville. Try a Kick in the Bum (organic drip coffee, two shots of espresso, chocolate, and steamed half and half) or a Red Hot Chili Mocha (two shots of espresso, chocolate, vanilla, cayenne, cinnamon, and steamed milk). There's also the Double Decker White Mocha, Peppermint Bark Mocha, Crème Brue Latte, and Lavender Honey Latte. All specialty drinks can be made hot or cold.
Look for specials like dessert of the day, seasonal coffee drinks, and holiday-inspired confections. The bus has daily baked goods (brownies, cookies, and muffins) that are locally made. Note that this special stop only accepts cash, so make sure you grab some before stepping onto the bus to nowhere.
As of this writing, the bus is closed indefinitely due to the widespread effects of Hurricane Helene, but check the shop's Facebook page for limited hours when you can find free coffee and treats.