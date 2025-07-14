How The Delicate Notes Of Siphon Coffee Compare To The Bold French Press

Coffee beans are roasted, ground, brewed and served in many different ways — and no two cups may ever taste exactly the same. But as is shown by the differences between a coffee maker and espresso machine, or even something as simple as the taste of an iced coffee and a cold brew, one of the most impactful influences on the way any coffee drink tastes comes down to the method in which the beans are brewed and prepared.

While the coffee beans used to brew an espresso are ground finely and brewed under high pressure to produce a small, concentrated shot, drip coffee is ground more coarse and brewed more gradually to make a larger, more diluted drink. Meanwhile, cold brew beans are ground and extracted slowly in cool water, while iced coffee is brewed with hot water and chilled. The same thing goes for siphon coffee and French press coffee.

While both of the setups for French press and siphon coffee preparations could pass as a chemistry lab in your kitchen, the two involve very different brewing processes. Although many of those differences in processes can be personalized — an inherent factor to both of these brewing styles' popularity — they inherently alter the flavor of the coffee in different ways. With siphon delivering a slightly more complex and refined flavor compared to the French press's bold and rich taste, you may find that you prefer one over the other.