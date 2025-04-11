Espresso Machine Vs Coffee Maker: Key Differences You Should Know

The first step to making coffee drinks at home is investing in a machine to make them with. For that, you'll come across an almost overwhelming array of options — from different brands making similar machines, such as Nespresso and Keurig, to different machines made by different brand names, like the coffee makers from Mr. Coffee and the espresso machines from La Marzocco. But if you're going to start anywhere, you need to start by knowing what type of coffee maker you're looking for in the first place.

The type of machine you need depends on the type of coffee you drink and, in turn, the type of coffee said machine can actually prepare. It's that line of thinking that will have brought you here, trying to decipher exactly what the difference is between an espresso machine and a coffee maker. While the terms may be used interchangeably (and often incorrectly), the major difference between an espresso machine and a coffee maker is the type and variety of coffee drinks that the appliances are designed to prepare. Let's dive into what those drinks are and which choice might be best for you and your path to becoming an at-home barista.