Nespresso Vs Keurig: Are Their Pods Interchangeable?
Mistakes happen. If you have discovered that you brought home coffee pods that don't seem to be a match for the machine sitting on your kitchen counter, we have bad news for you. Not all coffee pods are interchangeable, as certain machines have different sizes and need to accommodate specific capsules to brew and function properly. Such is the case with Nespresso and Keurig coffee equipment.
While still in their packaging, Keurig cups and Nespresso pods may look similar, particularly to those coffee drinkers who might be trying to function in a coffee-deprived state. The coffee capsules meant for Keurig machines won't easily fit inside the space meant for a Nespresso pod, however. Once an individual coffee pod is nestled in your hands, you will most likely notice that the Nespresso pods are more round and compact in shape, while the coffee capsules intended for Keurig machines are elongated, larger, and closer in appearance to a small cup. You'll also see a difference in the pods themselves, as plastic Keurig cups are traditionally sealed with foil coverings, while the colorful aluminum Nespresso capsules appear punctured.
Making the most of a mistake
Forcing the wrong kind of coffee capsule into your machine will not only fail to produce the warm cup of coffee you were looking forward to sipping, but your mistake could prove to be costly. Trying to smash the wrong kind of coffee capsule into just any machine can result in damage to not only the capsule but also to the machine.
Of course, we understand that desperate moments can call for creative culinary intervention. Should you find yourself with capsules that aren't intended for the machine at hand, you can open the capsule to pour the grounds into a reusable pod meant for your specific machine, or use an Aeropress to brew a cup of Joe. While the coffee in pods is usually more fine than the coffee that is ground for other brewing methods, you can also try using a French press before asking your friends who has a machine that matches the erroneous coffee capsules you have purchased.