This Is How Much Bacon Cost The Year You Were Born

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You've probably heard countless stories about how cheap it was to buy a house back when your parents or grandparents were young, but understanding how much prices have risen since then may be easier to understand when it comes to everyday items. One such item is bacon, as in the kind you eat for breakfast. While bacon and eggs only made their way to the breakfast table in the 1920s, the processed meat has been part of the American diet since pigs first arrived on the continent in the 1500s.

These days the average American eats around 18 pounds of bacon annually. And, when you consider those that don't eat pork or meat in general, some of you out there are picking up some serious slack. If you're concerned about the cost of your breakfast staples, it's not a new problem. Over the years, the increase in price hasn't been a steady one, even without adjusting for inflation. Everything from war to recession to health concerns has led to spikes and falls in the absolute price.

So, if you're curious about how much bacon cost when you were born, we have some good news for you. Here's how much bacon costs over the decades, and how changes in food trends have seen bacon used in different meals throughout.