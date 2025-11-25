Why It's Such A Mistake To Assemble BLT Sandwiches In Advance

Looking to build BLT sandwiches in advance this week? Michelle Wallace, a renowned pitmaster, TV personality, and owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co., wants you to know that would be a mistake. A BLT, after all, is meant to be eaten right away after preparation. She explains, "When prepared too far in advance, all the layers of the [BLT] sandwich are compromised." These layers include ingredients with varying textures and water content. When you assemble these layers too far in advance, as Wallace points out, "The tomatoes will release water, the mayo wicks into the bread, the lettuce will wilt, and the bacon will lose its snap." Everything sounds wet, and that's exactly Wallace's point. She adds, "You will just end up with a soggy, muted, and heavy sandwich, and that is not good eats."

With that said, Wallace does offer some tips for those of us who must prepare some of the ingredients in advance. She advises, "There are some tricks that you can do to help preserve the ingredients of a BLT when making it for a large group. Use the bacon as a moisture barrier. The fat creates a protective layer that slows down moisture from getting to the bread."