Why It's Such A Mistake To Assemble BLT Sandwiches In Advance
Looking to build BLT sandwiches in advance this week? Michelle Wallace, a renowned pitmaster, TV personality, and owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co., wants you to know that would be a mistake. A BLT, after all, is meant to be eaten right away after preparation. She explains, "When prepared too far in advance, all the layers of the [BLT] sandwich are compromised." These layers include ingredients with varying textures and water content. When you assemble these layers too far in advance, as Wallace points out, "The tomatoes will release water, the mayo wicks into the bread, the lettuce will wilt, and the bacon will lose its snap." Everything sounds wet, and that's exactly Wallace's point. She adds, "You will just end up with a soggy, muted, and heavy sandwich, and that is not good eats."
With that said, Wallace does offer some tips for those of us who must prepare some of the ingredients in advance. She advises, "There are some tricks that you can do to help preserve the ingredients of a BLT when making it for a large group. Use the bacon as a moisture barrier. The fat creates a protective layer that slows down moisture from getting to the bread."
If you must prep a BLT sandwich in advance, then be sure to keep ingredients dry
Even when preparing some of the ingredients in advance, there are ways to elevate your BLT sandwich. Wallace additionally suggests that you, "...toast your bread a bit longer for an extra toasty sealing effect." Avoid spreading mayo over the bread ahead of time. That will lead to even toasted bread becoming soggy. As for the tomatoes, there is a way to help keep them dry as well. Wallace explains, "One of the biggest tips is to slice your tomatoes beforehand and salt them. Sit them on a wire rack for five minutes or so to draw out excess water. Pat dry before building your sandwich."
The same goes for lettuce, which can benefit from being patted dry. Wallace states, "Lastly, make sure that your lettuce is clean and dry. Any water left on the lettuce will definitely find its way to the bread and make it a soggy mess."
Ready to dive in and make non-soggy, delicious BLT sandwiches? Be sure to check out our recipes, including our sweet heat BLT sandwich recipe. And if you've run out of bacon, you can fill your BLT with this classic lunch meat instead.