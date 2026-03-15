How Ree Drummond Became Known As The Pioneer Woman

Ree Drummond certainly never imagined moving to a ranch, nor did her friends. The daughter of an orthopedic surgeon, Drummond grew up around country clubs and in ballet classes. Carrying water to boil was never in the picture. All that changed when Drummond met a cowboy in a bar in Oklahoma. When she informed her family about her plans to move to a ranch, to say they were surprised is an understatement.

Though Drummond had plans to head to Chicago to attend law school, Ladd Drummond, a multigenerational cattle rancher, had other ideas. The two married in 1996 and moved to his ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. Her friends started calling her "The Pioneer Woman" as a joke, but the moniker stuck. When the ranch lost water for months, Drummond began hauling water and making do without the luxury of running water. Even the neighboring ranchers were impressed, calling her a real Pioneer Woman.