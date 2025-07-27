Ree Drummond Has A Restaurant — But You Have To Go To This Small Oklahoma City To Eat There

Ree Drummond is a bit of an unusual celebrity chef, the kind without an empire of branded restaurants. You can't walk through an airport without spotting Guy Fieri's name, and even names that got famous teaching home cooking, like Giada De Laurentiis, usually open a few destination spots in places like Las Vegas. But perhaps true to her country spirit, Drummond has kept her business local. She owns only one restaurant that opened in 2016, in her family's hometown of Pawhuska, Oklahoma, which isn't too far from the Drummond ranch.

Drummond's restaurant is part of a larger shop called The Mercantile, which is the name of the old renovated building she and her husband bought in 2012. Located on Main Street of this historic town founded in 1872, The Mercantile (also called "The Merc") contains a general store that sells plenty of kitchenware and gifts, along with an attached bakery and deli.

While the bakery serves a classic selection of baked goods like pies, cookies, and cinnamon rolls, the deli is a bit of a misnomer. It is more of a real restaurant, not just a meat counter, and serves as the only spot where you can get a sit-down dining experience curated by the Pioneer Woman herself. Just make sure you plan your visit well. Despite being in a small town, The Mercantile is estimated to get more than 6,000 visitors per day, and it does not currently take reservations.