Ree Drummond's Secret To The Best Ham Glaze Is A Classic Soda Flavor

Simply heat your ingredients (one can of Dr Pepper, 3 cups of brown sugar, 1/2 cup of spicy brown mustard and three tablespoons of apple cider vinegar per 15 to 18 pounds of ham) for this glaze in a pot on the stovetop until it becomes syrupy, but don't get overzealous and add the sticky mix to the ham too quickly. Ree Drummond notes that timing is everything when it comes to applying this Dr Pepper glaze. If you do it too soon, it will burn. So, instead, you want to wait until your ham is almost done baking. Then you can brush on a coat and pop it in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes on repeat until you've used up the glaze and your ham looks as glossy as a glazed doughnut.

While you should definitely add this trick to your best ham recipes, this isn't the only meat you can use. The next time you are making honey-glazed chicken thighs, ditch the honey glaze and use your Dr Pepper glaze. The chicken will taste sweet, smoky, and even a little spicy. Or, try it the next time you are making your favorite, juicy baby back ribs recipe. It will be finger-licking good. But whatever you do, don't swap out Dr Pepper original for Dr Pepper Zero or Diet Dr Pepper. Full sugar Dr Pepper is sweetened with high fructose corn syrup and is going to give you a taste and consistency that separates itself from its no-sugar and low-sugar options.